Author, PBS correspondant to speak March 11 at Dirt Friends Festival in El Dorado

Nationally known author, horticulturist and TV correspondent Brie Arthur will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 Dirt Friends Festival, which is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 11 in the College Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center, 1817 N. College, in El Dorado.

The festival is presented by the Union County Master Gardeners. Admission is free.

Arthur has garnered acclaim for her enthusiastic presentations and practical, out-of-the-box gardening advice.

The southeastern Michigan native studied landscape design and horticulture at Purdue University.

With more than a decade of experience as a grower and propagator, she now shares her expertise as an advocate for consumer horticulture and home gardening across America.

Arthur is a correspondent on the PBS show "Growing a Greener World," too.

She is president of the International Plant Propagator's Society: Southern Region and serves on the North Carolina Botanic Garden Foundation's board of directors.

In 2017, Arthur was honored as the first recipient of the American Horticultural Society's Emerging Horticultural Professional Award for her efforts in connecting a new generation to the art and science of growing.

For more information, call the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service - Union County office at (870) 864-1916.