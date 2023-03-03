Back to back champs: Pea Ridge Junior High Quiz Bowel team wins state championship again

PEA RIDGE -- The Pea Ridge Junior High School Quiz Bowl team won the state championship recently, making the team "back to back State Champs," according to principal Beth Stein.

Students on the Quiz Bowl team include ninth-graders Zach Hinojosa, Halen Wallace, Boston Powell, Ashlyn Shults and Lillian Dunn; eighth-graders Hunter Rowlee, Noah Darnell, Zeke Whitaker, Eli Baker and Nate Helmuth; and seventh-graders Ben Helmuth, Allie Grigg, Julian Andrews, Adriahna Edens, Luke Wheeless, Channing Lipscomb, Addison Slocum, Payton Petronella and Jackson Coco.

The coach is Caroline Althage.