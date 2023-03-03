Chinese checkers

"We may call this a 'strategic competition,' but this is not a polite tennis match. This is an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century--and the most fundamental freedoms are at stake."

--U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.)

Several members of the federal House of Representatives asked some tough questions in a prime-time hearing earlier this week. The tough questions were about mainland China. Spokesmen for mainland China didn't like it much.

There was this from Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Red Chinese Foreign Ministry:

The House panel must "view China and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational light." And: "We demand that the relevant U.S. agencies and personnel abandon ideological bias and cold war zero-sum thinking, look at China and U.S.-China relations objectively and rationally, stop spreading the 'China threat theory' based on disinformation, stop denigrating the Communist Party of China, and stop abducting U.S.-China relations for political self-interest."

Whew. That was a mouthful.

But okay. Let's all be friends and see if we can work this out.

View China-U.S. relations in a rational light:

You'll remember that the People's Republic of China--which isn't a republic, isn't representative of all Chinese, and darn sure doesn't exist for the people there--flew a surveillance balloon over the United States last month. The president of the United States rationally had it shot down. Then the U.S. citizenry found out that this wasn't the first balloon the ChiComs had sent our way. And people here rationally don't like it.

Red China also . . . .

(Here we have to stop and explain why this column doesn't just say "China" on first references, and adds adjectives like "Red" and "mainland." That's because the free Chinese have a stronghold on Taiwan, and have since the Chinese civil war.)

Red China also makes a good living by stealing intellectual property from Western companies, and those Western companies rationally don't like to lose money that way. They also, rationally, don't like being forced to train their competition, as the rules are laid out in Beijing. According to a report by CNBC, 20 percent of North American-based corporations on the CNBC Global CFO Council say mainland China has stolen their intellectual property recently. They rationally consider that poor form.

Stop spreading the China threat theory:

That would be easier to do if the U.S. Energy Department and the FBI didn't come out and say the covid-19 virus could have been produced in a Chinese lab. Which the ChiComs adamantly disavow--while at the same time not allowing a better investigation of the Wuhan lab and environs by world experts.

A China threat theory would be easier to avoid if the mainland didn't keep buzzing Taiwan with military aircraft. In the last week, Beijing sent two dozen military planes toward the free island, and this isn't unusual. Some of us are old enough to remember in the months before 9-11, when the big international news was the Red Chinese pilot who knocked an American military plane out of international skies.

A China threat theory would also be easier to dismiss if the communists weren't building "new islands" in the Pacific, militarizing them, and claiming expansion of Chinese territory, then warning those who come into the once-international space to stay away, lest they come in contact with anti-ship and anti-aircraft munitions.

That China threat theory would be easier to ignore if TikTok , owned by the Chinese, hadn't admitted to surveilling journalists in the United States and retaliating against sources that the ChiComs found.

Stop "abducting" U.S.-China relations for political self-interest:

Maybe something is lost in the translation. But as far as political self-interest, we note that the House committee to study China's aggressiveness was created by a 365-65 vote. Worries about mainland China's actions is a bipartisan issue in Washington, D.C., in an era in which bipartisan issues are scarce.

Stop denigrating the Communist Party of China:

As for that, we'll take our own counsel.