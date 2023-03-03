Church News

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will begin its Children's Sunday Services at 11 a.m. Sunday with youth pastor, Rod Goodwin. Services will be held each Sunday in the kids' sanctuary, the D.W. Watson Fellowship Hall, at the church. All children are welcome and the van is available for transportation. Services will also be livestreamed on Facebook and other sites. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE Catholic Church at Lake Village will hold the annual spaghetti dinner Sunday with the drive-thru open at 8 a.m. Reserved tables will also be available inside the facility. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. The Ladies Altar Society is the sponsor. To purchase tickets, call (214) 533-0227 or (870) 489-2883.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry March 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate its 65th anniversary at 11 a.m. March 12. The featured speaker will be David Jones, pastor of Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ. The theme is the Place of Healing and Deliverance. The community is invited to attend.

SECOND BAPTIST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Dumas will host the 23rd anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 4 p.m. March 26. Special guests will be the Racy Brothers. Guests include Genuine, the Spiritualettes, the Williams Singers, Alma Brown and A1, Righteous Living, and Devin Pruitt. Dee Clay will be the worship leader. The Rev. Charles Adkins is the pastor at Second Baptist.

