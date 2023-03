CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Rector

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 63, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 53

Mount Vernon-Enola (35-5) ran out to a 26-9, first-quarter lead and turned back a big fourth-quarter push to advance past the Lady Panthers.

Dessie McCarty scored 27 points for the Lady Warhawks, who led 55-31 after three quarters. A.J. Person collected 18 points.

Abby Methvin piled up 23 points and Kambree Gibson supplied 17 points for Yellville-Summit (19-6).