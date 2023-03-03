COLUMNIST: The consequences of ‘catch-and-release’

Police often complain of a revolving-door justice system in which they nab lawbreakers only to see them quickly sent back onto the streets. Catch-and-release, they cynically call it.

To be fair, judges are charged with an unenviable and imprecise task when it comes to decisions about detainee confinement. But there is, unfortunately, some truth to the law enforcement gripes.

On Sunday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrested 59-year-old Aaron Cole in connection with the stabbing death of a man on a Regional Transportation Commission bus in central Las Vegas. The motive remains unclear.

Cole was previously arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and two weapons counts. According to court records, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento released him last Friday--two days before the killing--after a hearing about his bail conditions.

Proponents of criminal justice reform make many good points about inequities, including in the bail system. But they too often ignore the public safety side of the equation. While the vast majority of suspects are in jail for nonviolent offenses and shouldn't be confined pretrial only because they lack financial resources, there are bad guys with long histories of criminal activity who represent a danger to the community. Simply turning them loose on bail or after they've served a lenient sentence only erodes confidence in the justice system.

The system relies on human judgment; mistakes are inevitable. But there have been too many high-profile instances lately of dangerous offenders in southern Nevada being set free only to re-offend, with deadly results.

Now might be an appropriate time for those in the local justice system to re-examine the complex issue of bail assessments with an eye toward ensuring that a commitment to public safety is the major emphasis.