Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry March 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release.

Chamber sets lunch with gas company

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch & Learn session with guest speaker Johnny Lockley, area manager of Summit Utilities.

The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St.

Lunch will cost $10 per person. Reservations are required at vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or by calling the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

GOP panel to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 23 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Seth Mays, executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas. The meetings are open and new members are always welcome, according to a news release.

Farm Opportunities Mixer set

People seeking experience on a working farm will have a chance to meet with farmers at a Center for Arkansas Farms and Food networking event.

The Farm Opportunities Mixer will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 at Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op's Taproom at Fayetteville.

Heather Friedrich, assistant director for the center, said one major constraint to a small farm's operations and expansion is labor. The event is intended to bring together farmers who are looking for farm workers and anyone interested in farm employment or experience opportunities, she added.

Complimentary food and drinks will be provided by Ozark Natural Foods, according to a news release.

On March 12, the center will also offer an in-person class on winter maintenance as part of Growers School programming. The class is $10 and will be held at the Milo J. Shult Agricultural Research and Extension Center at Fayetteville.

Registration for the Center for Arkansas Farms and Food events can be done at NWAFarming.org.

The center's Beginning Farmer classes are available online to the public for $10 each. They last about two hours. Recordings of the classes are available for those who register at BeginningFarmer.org.