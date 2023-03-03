Cougars run winning streak to 10 games

HOUSTON -- Jamal Shead scored a career-high 25 points, Marcus Sasser added 24 and No. 1 Houston defeated Wichita State 83-66 on Thursday night.

Shead shot 10 of 17 from the floor. The junior was 4 of 8 on three-pointers.

"My teammates told me to be aggressive," Shead said. "They were just being confident in me, giving me confidence in myself. That really helped."

Sasser tied the school career record for most three-pointers set by Robert McKiver with 261. He also scored at least 20 points for the sixth consecutive game, and chants of "Sasser" filled the Fertitta Center after it was over.

"Just all the love in Houston," Sasser, who played his last home game on senior night. "They've been giving me love since I was a freshman, and they are still doing it to this day. I just can't thank the Houston community enough."

Jarace Walker had 11 points and nine rebounds for Houston (28-2, 16-1). The Cougars shot 47% in winning their 10th consecutive game.

"The guys didn't have the right mindset to start the game where Wichita State did," Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson said. "They came out here to play, our guys came out here for a memorial service. Fellas, we have a game. Once we got rolling in the second half, we were good."

Houston forced 20 turnovers, which it converted into 17 points.

"They did a good job," Wichita State Coach Isaac Brown said of the Cougars. "They ambushed the low post. They pressure you hard. They did a good job of turning us over. Twenty turnovers are way too many."

Craig Porter Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds, Jaron Pierre Jr. added 16 points and Kenny Pohto had 12 for Wichita State (15-14, 8-9).

The Shockers lost despite shooting 65% (24 of 37) from the floor. They were worse at the foul line, making only 12 of 21 (57%).

In other men's Top 25 games Thursday night, Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points as fourth-ranked UCLA pulled away in the second half to defeat Arizona State 79-61. Tyger Campbell added 16 points and Jaylen Clark 15 for the regular-season Pac-12 champion Bruins (26-4, 17-2), who have won nine in a row as they continue their bid for a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. DJ Horne had 13 points and Warren Washington added 12 for the Sun Devils (20-10, 11-8). ... Zach Edey had 17 points and 19 rebounds as No. 5 Purdue outlasted Wisconsin 63-61, damaging the Badgers' NCAA Tournament hopes. Purdue (25-5, 14-5) already had clinched the Big Ten regular-season title outright before the end of this game by virtue of Illinois' 91-87 double-overtime victory over Michigan. But there was still plenty at stake in this game as Purdue sought to make its case for a No. 1 seed and Wisconsin (16-13, 8-11) attempted to boost its postseason credentials. Neither team led by more than three points for the final 12 minutes.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In Top 25 women's action Thursday, Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game. The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball, and rather than foul, the Utes allowed Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, and drain a three-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58. Leger-Walker finished with 15 points, while Ula Motuga chipped in 13 for the Cougars. Utah (25-4) was led by Gianna Kneepkens, who scored 18 points. ... Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Stanford overcame a lot of early misses and beat Oregon 76-65 in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. Stanford (28-4) made just three of 20 shots in the first quarter. Brink and the Cardinal found their rhythm after that and improved to 20-1 all-time in the conference tournament quarterfinals. ... Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 13 points each and No. 17 Michigan and survived a Penn State comeback for a 63-61 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The fifth-seeded Wolverines (22-8) will play fourth-seeded Ohio State in today's quarterfinals. The Buckeyes swept Michigan in two regular-season meetings. Leigha Brown added 12 points and nine rebounds and Elise Stuck had 11 points. ... Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals and 18th-ranked North Carolina, the seventh-seed, pulled away from Clemson for a 68-58 win in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels (21-9) now face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Duke today in the quarterfinals. Deja Kelly scored 14 points, Eva Hodgson 13 and Kennedy Todd-Williams 12 for the balanced Tar Heels. ... Emily Bessoir had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Charisma Osborne also scored 18 points and No. 19 UCLA beat No. 21 Arizona 73-59 in the Pac-12 Tournament. UCLA, a No. 5 seed, advances to the semifinals today after handing Arizona its first three-game skid of the season. Bessoir made two three-pointers to start the fourth quarter and Gina Conti added another three-pointer to give UCLA a 17-point lead with 7:30 left. The Bruins didn't make another field goal but connected on 11 of 12 free throws to secure it. ... Jalynn Gregory led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 24 Middle Tennessee cruised to a 72-45 win over North Texas. Courtney Blakely, Kseniya Malashka and Anastasiia Boldyreva each scored 12 points for the Laidy Raiders (24-4, 17-2), who have won six in a row.

Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) grabs a rebound against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



Stanford guard Talana Lepolo (10) and guard Hannah Jump react after a 3-point basket against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer calls out to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



Oregon coach Kelly Graves calls out a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, wipes her face during a timeout in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

