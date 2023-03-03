Couple found shot to death at home

HOT SPRINGS -- A man and woman were found deceased, both with apparent gunshot wounds, inside a Garland County residence on Thursday morning, according to a sheriff's office spokeswoman.

Garland County sheriff's deputies and investigators along with LifeNet medical personnel responded to a call received at 11:13 a.m. Thursday regarding the bodies being discovered at the home at 228 Buxton Loop, Deputy Courtney Kizer said in a release.

"Once on scene a male and female were both located unresponsive inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds," Kizer said. The Garland County coroner's office responded to the scene and pronounced both individuals deceased.

A neighbor said the couple had been living at the residence for about 10 years. He said the man was "a good guy," but the couple was "having some problems."

"This incident is currently under investigation," the release stated.