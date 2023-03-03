Deputy cites inconsistent treatment

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part series.

As a grievance hearing continued on Tuesday evening for former Jefferson County Tri-County deputy Joseph O' Neal, the focus shifted from O'Neal's personal accounts within the department to the comparisons of other deputies who were said to have been treated more favorably despite committing worse infractions.

"This is not an attempt to criticize any deputies but just to show how things were done differently for me than it was anybody else," said O'Neal to the Jefferson County Human Resource Committee, which was made up of justices of the peace.

O'Neal, who had been fired by Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., was reinstated by the committee. During his appeal hearing, O'Neal referenced several internal investigation incidents that he backed up with documents he obtained through freedom of information requests.

"Recently there was a certain deputy involved in an accident who left the scene of the accident where the man the deputy hit got ejected from the vehicle," said O'Neal. "It was believed that this deputy was driving under the influence of alcohol; both are criminal offenses in the state of Arkansas. One of them, leaving the scene of an accident, is a felony. And you may ask me what happened to this deputy. Absolutely nothing. Not even investigated one time."

O'Neal also provided an affidavit involving the same deputy regarding an occurrence that happened in White Hall in which the deputy left an unresponsive 4-month-old baby at a residence with her 11-year-old sister.

According to a White Hall Police probable cause affidavit, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the mother of the infant said she fed the baby around 4 a.m. and after burping her, allowed her to sleep with her 11-year-old sister in the sister's bed. Around 10 a.m., the sister woke up and asked her mother if she had gotten the baby, only to discover later that the baby was between the wall and bed.

On Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, investigators learned that the mother was actually with a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy the night the baby died. After making contact with the deputy, he said the mother was at his house when she received the phone call that her baby was dead. They got up and dressed and he took her home in his sheriff office-issued vehicle. He stood in the doorway and waited as she went inside.

The affidavit read that she came back and said "my baby is dead" at which time he put her back in his unit and drove her back to his house so she could get in her car and drive back to her residence. MECA records confirm that she didn't call 911 until after getting into her vehicle and driving back to her apartment, according to the affidavit.

"He never attempted to render aid nor call the medical service nor call 911," said O'Neal. "Ask me what happened to this deputy. Absolutely nothing. Ask me if the deputy is still employed. Yes, he is. Not one day of suspension. Not one letter or written notice."

O'Neal said he saw a shift in how he was being treated differently in 2019, even being called "the enemy" by Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

"I'm not over here fighting for myself and I am not the only one who has endured unfair treatment," said O'Neal. "There is also Sgt. Christi Brooks, who just one day after the press sought to obtain information on a possible wrongdoing inside the sheriff's office, she was removed from the internal affairs division to the patrol division like myself, effectively immediately without a warning or a call and has also been looked over several times for a promotion."

Former chief deputy and internal affairs investigator Stanley James testified during O'Neal's grievance hearing stating he had firsthand knowledge of unfair treatment and criminal acts.

James, who started with the sheriff's office in October 1995, said with 31 years in public service, 27 of those with the sheriff's office, he had never been written up. But seven weeks before his retirement he was put on administrative leave for allegedly being dishonest. James left the agency in June 2022 but spent the final weeks of his employment on administrative leave.

He began by speaking on the policy relating to O'Neal's termination and said he found inconsistencies through FOIA requests after his departure from the sheriff's office.

James said lateral transfers are routinely done for personal reasons to enhance training and knowledge. For disciplinary reasons and for the efficiency of the department, people are transferred, he said.

"A few things happened in the meeting that troubled me," said James, referring to O'Neal's meeting on Jan 13 with Chief John Hughes, Maj. Gary McClain and Capt. Yohance Brunson.

"Chief Hughes made a statement that no reports were written, everything was verbal," said James. "A few days after the meeting, O'Neal got those written reports dated from October 2022."

James pointed out that Hughes was new with the agency, starting in October or November 2022. James also said the reports were directly addressed to Hughes or McClain, which violated department policy.

"Those deputies that wrote those reports on Mr. O'Neal, they have supervisors," said James as he explained the chain of command. "In between the major and the chief deputy, you got a sergeant. The sergeant has a supervisor, a captain, who is the division commander as a supervisor. They skipped first base, they skipped second base, and went straight to third to the major and the chief deputy, which policy does not allow that."

According to James, the sheriff's office did not follow its policy to get to the point to make the decision to terminate O'Neal, and O'Neal's actions did not rise to the level of his termination.

"I have been the sole person that was solely responsible for every internal affairs investigation from Jan. 2007 until my separation last year," he said. "My personal experience with Mr. O'Neal is I never had any problems out of him. He's been at the department for a prolonged period of time with not even a verbal warning."

As James transitioned his focus to inconsistencies, he said "the sheriff wasn't fair, firm or consistent" in applying policy.

James gave several examples to support his opinion, beginning with April 5, 2022. James said Woods called him into his office to question him while Lt. Samuel Baker was in the meeting. James said Woods asked if James gave someone a one-day suspension but told that person that he wasn't going to put it on the person's record.

"Seven weeks from retirement, what do I have to gain? Nothing," said James. "The following day I was put on administrative leave."

An incident reported by the Pine Bluff Commercial, obtained through a FOIA request in the latter weeks of March 2022, involved Baker, who was internally investigated for excessive force to an inmate in which both Brooks and James were listed as investigators.

James also said that while he was on administrative leave, his vehicle was moved to an undisclosed location when normal procedures are to park the vehicle on the lot when a person gets put on administrative leave.

"Why did you put my vehicle in an undisclosed location? Just so happened it showed up a day after I retired," said James.

During the time James was on administrative leave, he said people were calling to check on him because they were told he was on sick leave. He said that was the deception put out to the public by the sheriff's office and was also told by Woods not to discuss the investigation or his letter to anyone.

"The thing is, prior to him becoming sheriff, Woods was an internal investigator," said James. "Woods is very familiar with the process and how it works when you put people on administrative leave."

James said the day after he was put on administrative leave, an incident aired on television news involving Sgt. Courtney Kelly. Kelly was accused of claiming an excessive amount of hours at his part-time job with CARTI at the same time he was working a full-time job with the sheriff's office.

James said the actual incident had happened a year prior because Woods had contacted him to investigate the matter. James said he declined because he too was working part-time at CARTI. According to James, deputies were allowed to work up to 24 hours a week part-time to provide security for CARTI during their construction phase. Emails from CARTI representatives that James obtained through FOIA stated Kelly was working between 80 and 100 hours in a two-week pay period, exceeding the CARTI budget allowed for part-time officers.

James said after he saw the news broadcast, he did his own investigation because even though he was familiar with the accusations, which happened while he was still employed, he was not aware of the final disposition. James also said he knew Woods had turned the investigation over to his jail administrator Chief Joseph Gorman, who he said wasn't a certified police officer and had no investigative training.

According to James, Gormon was supposed to hand the investigation over to James once he completed his findings, but James said Kelly's case is the only one in his career that he never touched and said by then he and Woods weren't seeing eye to eye. James testified the case was forwarded straight to Woods from Gorman.

"The news release said that Courtney Kelly had been suspended for five days without pay and also suspended for working part-time for a year," said O'Neal. "I knew that wasn't the case. I had worked part-time with Courtney. Joseph had worked part-time with Courtney."

Because James never saw the case, he said the only people who knew the truth before the matter was aired a year later were Woods, Gorman and Kelly.

James also said there is dishonesty in the FOIA process from within the sheriff's office in attempts to get documents to support O'Neal's grievance hearing and appeal to support his arguments.

"I wanted to compare and contrast the time that he (Kelly) said he was working," said James. "When I requested these times sheets, I get a response saying those documents cannot be released because they were released in error."

James said he then submitted another FOIA requesting every FOIA that the sheriff's office ever received and satisfied for Kelly's internal investigation file. James said he was aware of at least six entities including the news media, the prosecuting attorney, and a public defender had requested and received information via requests for public records.

After James did not receive what he felt was a truthful response from the person responsible for handling FOIA requests, he filed a citizen's complaint against the sheriff's office.

"I sent it directly to Sheriff Woods so he could have direct knowledge of what his personnel was doing," said James.

James went on to testify, with supporting documents, of a nurse who was claiming time working at a jail and comprehensive care. James said as part of his investigation, he tracked the nurse for 28 days.

"What I found out is that she was working a minimum of seven hours a week and a maximum of 10 hours a week but she was getting paid for 40," he said.

James said he gave his findings to the investigators. After the investigators did their due diligence, it was discovered that Gormon signed off on the nurse's time sheet and had knowledge of her hours for both jobs. James said the investigators, Brooks being one, spoke to the prosecuting attorney in reference to the case without giving names. In response, the prosecuting attorney told them to charge both with theft of property.

"She was reporting that she was working mostly 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but when I was tracking her she would come to work at 7 at the jail and leave at about 7:45 because she would go to comprehensive care," said James. "She would come back in the evening at about 5 o'clock and stay for about 30 to 45 minutes."

According to James, the county lost almost $30,000 in revenue paying her and nothing was done to try to recoup that money.

James said he called Woods and advised him of the prosecutor's advice but said Woods was not in agreement.

"I told him if I know the job wasn't getting done I wouldn't put my name on those time sheets if I know it wasn't true, which is forgery," said James. "I would have gotten written up."

Other instances supported with documents included a deputy who reported that someone hit his patrol unit and that he didn't discover it until the morning. Later, however, he reported he hit a ditch because the sun was in his eyes when in actuality, after an investigation was conducted, he admitted he had run over a brick mailbox the night before.

Another incident included a sergeant who sent lewd and sexual photos and text messages to his subordinate. He also solicited nude photos and admitted to taking Xanax for anxiety and Lexapro for depression in these messages, which was unknown to his superiors and violated policy.

In all of those cases, James claims little to no disciplinary actions were taken toward those subjects.

"How is it fair, firm and consistent enforcing your policy when you got people who did criminal acts and nothing done to them?" asked James. "The policy isn't reflected for Woods and his surrounding circle."

James said with his knowledge of what he saw as criminal acts within the sheriff's office, he felt it was important for the public to know.

"The sheriff took an oath and the public entrusted that he would do the right thing," he said. "It's important that the public know."

James said he voted for and supported Sheriff Woods, but he said he does not support the things that he has knowledge of that he revealed during O'Neal's hearing, which he confirmed through the Freedom of Information Act.

"It was some things happening that only he (Woods) knew and his inner circle knew," said James, who pointed out to the committee that O'Neal's termination wasn't done according to policy. "Other people are shown more favorable treatment than he, I, and others."