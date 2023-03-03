Driven to distraction

Honk if you've seen this before: You're driving down the road, listening to some music or a ballgame, and the person in front of you does something odd: He brakes for no reason, or swerves a bit, or doesn't go when the light turns green.

When you pass that car--and you always pass that car--the driver has his/her eyes on the phone.

That drives us crazier. It's even more annoying than a newspaper writer spelling "a lot" as one word. And distracted driving is a lot more dangerous.

The General Assembly is running about 50-50 this year on good ideas/bad ideas, but doubtless a lot of Arkansan drivers are going to agree with House Bill 1486. That legislation, by Rep. Ashley Hudson (D-Little Rock), would "create a criminal penalty for drivers who cause serious physical injuries or death while using" wireless telecommunications devices, which is government euphemism for "cellphone."

The measure passed 80-5 and goes to the state Senate.

Aren't there laws against distracted driving already? According to the paper: "While current statutes include fines for people who are pulled over for texting and other distractions, Hudson said there are no enhancements for distracted drivers responsible for accidents resulting in serious injury or death."

Representative Hudson said she sponsored the bill when the family of Ashton Rae Woods contacted her about the idea. Ms. Woods was 33 when she was killed in an accident in October in Stone County.

"Her dad decided to take Ashton's legacy of living a life of service and to try to make her death a service to her community as well," Rep. Hudson said.

According to Will Langhorne's article, the bill would establish a Class A misdemeanor for drivers who cause collisions or accidents that result "in serious physical injury or death of another person" while on those, um, wireless communications devices. You could get a year in prison for a violation. To go along with any punishment from other related charges. Call it Ashton's Law.

In order to put too fine a point on it, we'd also suggest police officers--State Police or otherwise--patrol up and down I-630, Arkansas 107 and Interstate 30 in unmarked cars, and just look around. Doubtless the texters and Internet watchers will make themselves obvious. Then pull them over and give them a fat ticket--before they cause another accident.