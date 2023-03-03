Fayetteville, Springdale have contested races in May 9 school board elections

The Fayetteville, Springdale, Siloam Springs and Pea Ridge school districts will see school board races this spring.

Several dozen school board seats are up for election May 9 across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The filing period began Feb. 22 and ended Wednesday.

In Fayetteville, one board spot is on the line. Heather Clouse is challenging incumbent Keaton Smith for an at-large position. Smith won his first term in 2018.

In Springdale, incumbent Michelle Cook is seeking a third term, but Donald Tippett is challenging her for her at-large seat. Cook has served since 2013. She ran unopposed in 2018 for her second term.

The only other seat up for election in Springdale is in Zone 2, where incumbent Nick Emerson is running unopposed. He won his first term in 2018.

The Rogers School Board's only seat up for election is in Zone 2. Curtis Clements, the incumbent, was the only person who filed to run for the seat. Clements has served on the board for 12 years, the longest of any of its seven members. The Rogers board just hired a new superintendent last year, and Clements said he wants to support him and the initiatives the board has identified.

In Siloam Springs, Aric Bergthold and Gary Wheat are vying for the Zone 3 seat. Audra Farrell, who has held the spot since 2016, opted not to run for reelection.

And in Pea Ridge Zone 1, Ryan Heckman is challenging incumbent Adam Yager. Yager was elected to the seat last year in a runoff election June 21. Heckman served on the board from 2015 to 2020.

In Sebastian County, five school districts each have one seat up for election this spring; in each case, only the incumbent filed to run. The Fort Smith School District has no seats up for election this year.

Crawford County has one seat coming open in each of three school districts, but only one person -- Terra Becker in Mountainburg -- filed to run for any of them.

All election winners receive five-year terms, unless they are running to fill an unexpired term. Such situations exist when board members resign before their term runs out. All school board positions are unpaid and nonpartisan. Some seats represent specific zones within a district. Other seats are at-large and thus represent the entire district.

Most Arkansas school districts hold board elections in May. Some choose November elections, in which case the filing period is in August. Bentonville typically holds a November vote, but that board has no seats up for election this year.

Decatur has no candidate for Zone 1, a three-year term. In races in which nobody files, the school board appoints someone.