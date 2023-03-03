The nation in brief: Feinstein absent over ‘health matter’

Feinstein absent over 'health matter'

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, is in California this week "dealing with a health matter," according to a spokesperson.

Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, was not present for several roll call votes this week and did not attend Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Her spokesperson said the senator "hopes to return to Washington soon" but did not elaborate.

Feinstein recently announced she would not seek reelection to the seat she has held for decades. For the past few years, she has faced questions about a perceived decline in her mental acuity.

She has waved off those criticisms, saying last year, "The real question is whether I'm still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am."

Democrats, who hold just a 51-49 majority in the Senate, have been dealing with the absence of Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who checked himself into a hospital last month to be treated for clinical depression.

Cowboys for Trump leader acquitted

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin was found innocent of a misdemeanor charge of failing to register a political committee at a trial in New Mexico.

Wednesday's verdict capped a two-day trial in Alamogordo, the community where Griffin was an Otero County commissioner until he was banished from office last year for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The dismissed charge against Griffin carried a potential punishment of up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Jurors deliberated for more than nine hours before delivering the verdict. The decision interrupts a string of adverse legal decisions for Griffin, who remains barred from elective office under a judge's decision upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court in February.

Griffin said in a text message that he felt "blessed to be judged by a jury of peers" in his home community and has "never felt as vindicated."

In 2019, Griffin forged a group of rodeo acquaintances into the promotional group called Cowboys for Trump, which staged horseback parades to spread President Donald Trump's messages about gun rights, immigration controls and abortion restrictions.

Griffin invoked free-speech protections in declining to register and disclose donors to Cowboys for Trump, while expressing concern that financial contributors might be harassed.

U.S.: Explosives intercepted before flight

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared being arrested, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.

Marc Muffley, 40, of Lansford called his girlfriend for a ride and soon switched his phone number, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a memo seeking that he be held without bail on the charges.

"The baggage also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue suspected to be methamphetamine, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets [a type of circuit breaker] taped together with black tape," the detention memorandum said.

Investigators said the items were in the same bag, greatly increasing the risk of an explosion.

"His actions seriously jeopardized the lives of airport workers and patrons, and if the explosive had not been intercepted, the flight's passengers and the aircraft," the memo said.

Muffley was arrested at his home Monday night, hours after he had checked in for the Allegiant Air flight at the Lehigh Valley International Airport. The flight was bound for Orlando.

He is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

His police record includes several arrests and jail stints for drug possession, theft, driving under the influence and other charges, the memo said. His girlfriend told authorities he feared being arrested at the airport on an outstanding child support warrant, the document said.

Slaying suspect killed in police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A man suspected of shooting and killing his supervisor at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City died when he crashed his car during a police chase, police said Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday night's crash in Kingfisher County, about 50 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

Quirk said the man did not exchange gunfire with officers.

He said the man got into an argument with his supervisor about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Hobby Lobby facility on the city's southwest side, got a gun from his vehicle and killed 69-year-old Douglas Smith. He then fled.

Officers from several agencies joined the pursuit before the man crashed.



