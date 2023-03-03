Fourth-quarter flash

GREENVILLE, S.C.-- With its NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, the University of Arkansas women's basketball team overcame an 11-point deficit and defeated Missouri 85-74 in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Arkansas (21-11) outscored the Tigers 29-10 in the fourth quarter to erase the deficit and add to its postseason resume. It was a rally sparked by a 16-0 run after trailing 67-61 with 5:42 remaining.

"We waited until the fourth quarter to play our best," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "I don't know what happened, so don't ask me any specific questions. I will tell you that I remember Rylee Langerman hitting a huge three and Mak[ayla] Daniels having a very positive comment which we'll keep to ourselves and share only with our team. But had a very positive moment in a timeout that I'll remember for the rest of my life as a coach."

Arkansas traded leads with Missouri (17-13) 16 times, but after Samara Spencer hit a driving layup with 3:06 to play, the Razorbacks never surrendered the advantage again. The victory advanced Arkansas to a SEC Tournament second-round game against top-ranked South Carolina today at 11 a.m. Central.

"We have never really peaked at the right time, and I think we are starting to do that," Neighbors said. "We will find out for sure [today] because we're playing the best team in the country."

Chrissy Carr scored a career-high 34 points on 11-of 14-shooting, including 6 of 8 on three-pointers. She was one of three Razorbacks to score in double figures, joined by Samara Spencer (19 points) and Daniels (17 points). All three played while battling injuries suffered during the game.

"These girls, I have not played with a more tough group of girls in my five years of college," Carr said. "People falling down, dang near in tears, but getting up and ready to continue to play because they want to, not because anybody is forcing them to."

Carr has not played in an NCAA Tournament game since her freshman season at Kansas State. She said she believes Arkansas deserves a spot in the bracket.

"I think it rewards us for all the close games that we have not had go our way," Carr said. "And it proves that we are a team with fight and we deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament, because we have some great players and we are a great team."

Daniels rolled her ankle early in the second quarter and stayed in the locker room through halftime. She re-entered to begin the third quarter and never sat again. Daniels played the final 20 minutes while favoring her right ankle and matched Carr's team-high 12 second-half points.

"I think it's that time of year," Daniels said. "Everyone is beat up on every team, so it's kind of like it's your decision whether you go out there and play hard. If you're going to say, 'This hurts so bad I can't play,' sit out. But I think all of us wanted to be out there on the court and weren't worried about what was hurting."

Spencer (leg) and Carr (wrist) both sat for extended minutes after injuries, but played down the stretch.

"It goes back to how they've been raised and brought up," Neighbors said. "We have tried to keep going everything their parents have started."

It was an offensive clinic in the first half, with Missouri shooting 46.7% and Arkansas 52% from the floor. Samara Spencer made a driving layup with seven seconds before halftime to put the Razorbacks ahead 41-40.

Missouri came out hot in the third quarter, quickly taking a lead. The Tigers outscored Arkansas by nine points in the quarter after shooting 70% from the floor. Hayley Frank made one of her team-high four three-pointers with 4:08 left in the third quarter to begin an 11-3 run to close the quarter.

"I think early my mindset was to be the willing screener and create for my teammates," Frank said. "And then once they were getting looks they had to play me a little different and I was able to free up myself."

After trailing 64-53 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter, the Razorbacks regrouped and powered past the Tigers.

Daniels scored 10 points in the fourth quarter quarter. The senior guard made 2 of 3 three-pointers and went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the quarter.

As a team, Arkansas shot 23 of 27 (85.2%) from the free-throw line, a large reason for preserving the lead.

"When we make 12 out of 29 from the three and 23 for 27 from the free-throw line, it makes a lot of stuff look good and look right," Neighbors said. "That fourth quarter, again, I can't wait to get to the bus and watch it."





TEXAS A&M 79,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 72

Sydney Bowles made six three-pointers for the second consecutive day in scoring 19 points to lead 13th-seeded Texas A&M to a win over fifth-seeded Mississippi State.

Bowles followed up her six three-pointers against Vanderbilt by going 6 of 8 from the arc. Aaliyah Patty added 15 points and Jada Malone added 12 for the Aggies (9-19), who lost to the Bulldogs (20-10) by 16 and 18 points in two regular-season meetings.

The Aggies, the first 13th seed to reach the SEC quarterfinals, will take on fourth-seeded Mississippi today.

GEORGIA 63, AUBURN 47

Diamond Battles scored 14 of her 18 points in the second quarter, Alisha Lewis had a career-high 12 assists with 8 points and 5 steals and No. 7 seed Georgia beat 10th-seeded Auburn.

The Bulldogs (21-10) have won eight of their past 10 with the only losses coming at LSU and South Carolina.

Battles missed her first four shots of the game before scoring 14 points in the second quarter to help Georgia take a 38-27 lead. Lewis set her career high in the first half with nine assists.

KENTUCKY 71, ALABAMA 58

Jada Walker scored a career-high 24 points and 14th-seeded Kentucky won its second straight game in the tournament, roaring back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to knock off sixth-seeded Alabama (20-10.

The Wildcats (12-18), who beat Florida on Wednesday, have won six straight SEC Tournament games.



