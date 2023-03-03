Francis, Trojans begin postseason run in Indiana

As special a moment the University of Arkansas-Little Rock shared late last Thursday night in Edwardsville, Ill., dousing one another with water while celebrating an outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title, it was arguably not even the highlight of the Trojans' day.

A few hours earlier following shootaround, the team gathered around sports information director Patrick Walsh, who broke the news that senior Angelique Francis had been named the 2023 Pat Summitt Most Courageous Award winner.

Francis already knew she'd won. There was something different about sharing that with her teammates.

"I know some of the things that she's been through, and nobody's more deserving than her," said junior Tia Harvey, who, despite being a year younger, grew up knowing Francis in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. "She's like my big sister. ... She always has my back and encourages me and just pushes me to be the best that I can be."

Francis is UALR's leader. She's also the Trojans' bridge to the past.

Despite all of UALR's success under Coach Joe Foley, the Trojans haven't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2018-19 season. Nobody from that roster remains, and only Francis was part of the following year's team that got to revel in the lingering memories of March Madness.

But this UALR team, with only one loss since the start of 2023, is on the verge of returning to that stage. The top-seeded Trojans -- beginning this afternoon against No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. -- need two wins for an Ohio Valley Tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

After the last nine weeks, that opportunity feels close enough to smell.

UALR, however, wants to taste it.

"I have an idea [about the NCAA Tournament], but [I won't know] until we actually get there," Francis said. "We're almost there, but we have a lot to accomplish this weekend."

Francis had already matured enough by the time she arrived in Little Rock in 2019. She says she's a totally different person today because of her time as a Trojan.

That development has bred confidence, and it's something that trickles down from their veteran.

Even as the Trojans lost six of seven games as November bled into December, just once scoring more than 50 points in that span, there was belief they'd right the ship. A home victory against Texas A&M suggested as much, but a comfortable 60-44 rivalry win over Arkansas State -- a team that has averaged nearly 70 points per game this season -- was confirmation.

A dominant defense, plus the return of its best offensive weapon, Sali Kourouma, proved to everyone within the UALR program that good things were on the way.

"We knew it would be a challenge to get here, being that we had a full new team," Harvey said. "Just seeing everybody's want to go hard definitely made me a lot more confident in where we could go."

There was a part of Foley that was worried early in the year. On top of the Trojans' meager offense, his team is small -- 6-2 graduate transfer Nikki Metcalfe is the only rotation player who measures 6 foot or taller.

But beyond knowing that UALR had the mentality to overcome its lack of size, he also believed in his team's development.

The effects of covid-19 made it difficult for the Trojans to get the most out of their practices the last two years -- not to mention multi-week stretches in which they didn't play -- and with a constantly changing roster, Foley never saw his teams come into their own.

In his mind, he ignores the results of those seasons.

Yet they've fueled his desire for this UALR team.

"There would be nothing better for me as a coach to see [Francis and Harvey] be able to get to do what we've got to do here," Foley said. "That would be the ultimate icing on the cake. ... It's so much excitement and so much adrenaline, I get choked up just talking about it."

Foley has reminded the Trojans this week: It's a one-game season. Despite their conference title, despite their No. 4 scoring defense, despite all the progress they've made, there will be no second chance.

A loss today or Saturday and UALR won't be playing in the NCAA Tournament.

That's not going to ruin Foley's memories of this season -- especially if the 67-year-old head coach, now in his 36th season between the Trojans and Arkansas Tech decides to walk away.

But even if no one is willing to talk about "it" until sometime around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, everyone involved wants that March experience.

"We know what we can accomplish, but we have to get through these steps first," Francis said. "We're all on the same mind path right now, which is to get these games started and finished well, and then hopefully, we all get to experience it together."





At a glance

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

At Ford Center

Evansville, Ind.

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday’s games

Morehead St. 70, UT Martin 68

SIU-Edwardsville 71,

Tennessee St. 64

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday’s games

SE Missouri 77, Morehead St. 38

Tenn. Tech 76, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SEMIFINALS

Today’s games

All times Central

UALR vs. SE Missouri, 1 p.m.

E. Illinois vs. Tenn. Tech, 3:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday’s game

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.



