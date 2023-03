Girls high school basketball tournament scores and schedule

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A

At Rogers High School

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Conway 69l, Fayetteville 45

Little Rock Central 57,

Fort Smith Northside 49

Today

GAME 13 Bentonville vs. Cabot, 4 p.m.

GAME 15 North Little Rock vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

GAME 17 Conway vs. Little Rock Central, noon

GAME 19 Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 15, 6 p.m.

FINALS

Friday, March 10

At Hot Springs

GAME 21 Winner of Game 17 vs. Winner of Game 19, noon

CLASS 5A

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

Sheridan 87, Little Rock Christian 68

Little Rock Parkview 68,

El Dorado 54

SECOND ROUND

Vilonia 49, Siloam Springs 48

Today

GAME 19 Sylvan Hills vs. Marion, 1 p.m.

GAME 21 West Memphis vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m.

GAME 23 Greenwood vs. Little Rock Parkview, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

GAME 25 Vilonia vs. Winner of Game 19, noon

GAME 27 Winner of Game 21 vs. Winner of Game 23, 6 p.m.

FINALS

Thursday, March 9

At Hot Springs

GAME 29 Winner of Game 25 vs. Winner of Game 27, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Blytheville High School

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Farmington 74,

Arkadelphia 41

Morrilton 41, Clinton 40

Today

GAME 13 Nashville vs. Gravette, 4 p.m.

GAME 15 Gentry vs. Brookland, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

GAME 17 Farmington vs. Morrilton, noon

GAME 19 Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 15, 6 p.m.

FINALS

Thursday, March 9

At Hot Springs

GAME 21 Winner of Game 17 vs. Winner of Game 19, noon

CLASS 3A

At Lamar High School

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

Fouke 50, Flippin 45

Glen Rose 39, Valley Springs 34

SECOND ROUND

Lamar 54, McGehee 36

Today

GAME 19 Bergman vs. Harding Academy, 1 p.m.

GAME 21 Salem vs. Fouke, 4 p.m.

GAME 23 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Glen Rose, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

GAME 25 Lamar vs. Winner of Game 19, noon

GAME 27 Winner of Game 21 vs. Winner of Game 23, 6 p.m.

FINALS

Saturday, March 11

At Hot Springs

GAME 29 Winner of Game 25 vs. Winner of Game 27, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Rector High School

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

Mansfield 62,

England 38

Mount Vernon-Enola 63,

Yellville-Summit 53

SECOND ROUND

Hector 83, Marmaduke 53

Today

GAME 19 Conway Christian vs. Des Arc, 1 p.m.

GAME 21 Fordyce vs. Mansfield, 4 p.m.

GAME 23 Riverside vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

GAME 25 Hector vs. Winner of Game 19, noon

GAME 27 Winner of Game 21 vs. Winner of Game 23, 6 p.m.

FINALS

Saturday, March 11

At Hot Springs

GAME 29 Winner of Game 25 vs. Winner of Game 27, 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 1A

At Ozark (hosted by County Line)

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

Norfork 62, Sacred Heart 38

Rural Special 52, Nemo Vista 41

SECOND ROUND

Mammoth Spring 68, Taylor 37

Today

GAME 19 Wonderview vs. Kirby, 1 p.m.

GAME 21 Dermott vs. Norfork, 4 p.m.

GAME 23 Jasper vs. Rural Special, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

GAME 25 Mammoth Spring vs. Winner of Game 19, noon

GAME 27 Winner of Game 21 vs. Winner of Game 23, 6 p.m.

FINALS

Friday, March 10

At Hot Springs

GAME 29 Winner of Game 25 vs. Winner of Game 27, 6 p.m.