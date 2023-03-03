DEAR HELOISE: When I travel, and I travel often for work, I always wondered what I'd do if I fell in the shower and was hurt. Would I have to wait until the cleaning crew found me?

My wife solved the problem by recommending that I pack a length of non-skid plastic shelf liner in my suitcase. I dry it off after showering and then either use it again or use it to cushion other items in my bags.

-- Victor L.,

Toledo, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: There are many different kinds of scams out there. I still have a good mind and don't think that I would fall for any of these, but who knows what might happen if my mind starts to fail?

Many older people who fall for scams would never have done so a few years back when their mind was in tip-top shape.

Families need to be aware of what their older family members could get involved in. They need to take steps to prevent it, if possible. It might require getting access to their financial documents and reviewing them often. Older people may not have access to computers, but many do have a phone and could fall prey to a scam call.

-- Ann in N.C.

DEAR READER: I have often warned people young and old to keep their financial information very private. That means from their family as well as strangers. If someone feels comfortable sharing that information with a son or daughter, it is their prerogative, but there have been too many letters in our office of family members taking advantage of an elderly person, stealing money and valuables, and asking for loans they don't intend to pay back.

It's a very fine line when it comes to the question of who we can trust with our financial information. However, I do agree that when you have an elderly person in the family, you need to protect them from scammers. One of the best things you can do is to sit down and have a talk with an elderly person about the various scams. Remind them that they should never wire money to anyone. It's the same as handing someone cash.

If they get a threatening call or a call from a person who says they are from the IRS, they need to hang up immediately. Explain why they must never give out personal information to strangers. Never make investments when some random caller promises huge returns on their money. Stay in contact and call or visit your family member frequently.

