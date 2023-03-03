Home Movies

"Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams" (PG, 1 hour, 49 minutes, Blu-ray, DVD, On Demand) This elegantly stylish documentary considers Salvatore Ferragamo, who began his career as a shoemaker before he was a teenager, then went on to glamour creating shoes for iconic films and for stars like Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, with commentary by Martin Scorsese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Wanda Ferragamo. Directed by Luca Guadagrino.

"The Donor Party" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) A sperm-donor comedy (who knew that such a genre existed?) in which recently divorced Jaclyn (Malin Akerman), who desperately wants to become a mother, realizes she doesn't need a husband to make her dream come true. With Rob Corddry, Jerry O'Connell, Erinn Hayes; written and directed by Thom Harp.

"A Little White Lie" (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes, On Demand) A competent cast shows up in this comedy about a mediocre New York handyman, not even remotely renowned as a reader, who's mistaken for a famous writer that's been in hiding for 20 years. With Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Zach Braff; written and directed by Michael Maren, based on Chris Belden's novel "Shriver."

"Still the Water" (not rated, 2 hours, 1 minute, On Demand) A serene and beautifully photographed coming-of-age tale released in 2014 in which, following a typhoon and during a full-moon night of traditional dances on the Japanese island of Amami, 16-year-old Kaito (Nijiro Murakami) discovers a dead body floating in the sea, which he and his girlfriend Kyoko (Junko Abe) struggle to understand. Directed by Naomi Kawase. Subtitled.

"God's Time" (not rated, 1 hour, 23 minutes, On Demand) Excessive and self-confident, this comedic thriller set in New York concerns best friends and recovering addicts Dev (Ben Groh) and Luca (Dion Costelloe) who are secretly in love with fellow addict Regina (Liz Caribel). At every meeting they hear her share a wild fantasy to kill her evil ex-boyfriend. Then, one day, she sounds serious. Written and directed by Daniel Antebi.

"The Wraith Within" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) Here's an action/comedy/horror thriller (take your pick) that follows a group of friends who return to their hometown for a high school reunion, where a nasty curse of the town's history emerges that could be the death of them all. With Allison Hawkstone, Shane Christopher, Brian Hodges, Ally Kathryn, Michael Madsen (who as usual plays a tough guy; this time around he's the town sheriff); directed by Aaron Strey.

"Free Skate" (not rated, 2 hours, On Demand) An inspiring and thoughtful drama about a promising Russian figure skater who is found beaten and frostbitten in Finland, where she gets in touch with her estranged Finnish grandmother for help in recovering from trauma and inhumane circumstances that forced her to flee from Russia. Written by gymnast Veera W. Vilo, who also plays the lead role; directed by Roope Olenius. Subtitled.

"A Family for 1,640 Days" (aka "The Family'') (not rated, 1 hour, 42 minutes, DVD) This family-focused heartbreaker, complete with humor and empathy, concerns Anna (Melanie Thierry), her husband, and their two young sons, who are told they must hand 6-year-old Simon, a foster child they've raised since he was 18 months old, over to his biological father. Directed by Fabien Gorgeart. In French with English subtitles.

"Linoleum" (not rated, 1 hour, 41 minutes, in theaters) A strange, detailed, and very different take on science fiction can be seen in this dramedy in which the host of a failing children's science TV show with lifelong aspirations of being an astronaut sees a chance to make his dream come true when an aged satellite falls from space into his backyard. With Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Amy Hargreaves, West Duchovney, Michael Ian Black, Tony Shalhoub; written and directed by Colin West.