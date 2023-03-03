Hope, Jonesboro processors are first in Arkansas licensed under the new state meat inspection program

JACO Meats in Hope and Arkansas State University's Meat Market in Jonesboro are the first two meat processing facilities in Arkansas licensed by the state's new meat inspection program.

The new program is about increasing the availability of locally sourced meat products in Arkansas, a state Department of Agriculture news release said Thursday.

"Aside from the two facilities that were just approved by the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program, four additional meat processors have expressed interest in becoming a state inspected facility," Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said Thursday.

"This is great news for our state's agriculture industry and we are hopeful that the state inspected facilities will provide additional markets for Arkansas livestock producers and help expand the availability of locally-sourced meat products to all Arkansas consumers."

JACO Meats opened its Hope facility in July 2021.

The meat processing company recently let its USDA meat inspection certification go and only uses the state-approved meat inspection certification now.

"We think it will be a lot easier to accommodate a plant of our size," JACO Meats owner Colton Capps said. "We're considered a small plant, we've got about 6,600 square feet under the roof."

The Arkansas Meat Inspection Program was authorized by state lawmakers during the 2021 regular session in Act 418 and was finalized via a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service and the state of Arkansas in October.

The agreement was struck to allow the state Department of Agriculture to inspect meat products to be shipped for sale within the state in an effort to open up retail markets for smaller livestock producers.

The agreement allows for inspection of meat products for shipment within Arkansas, and state inspection services must have requirements that are "at least equal to" USDA guidelines under the Federal Meat Inspection Act, the news release stated.

Meat processors can apply for either federal or state inspection services, but meat products prepared under state inspection can only be sold in Arkansas unless the processor participates in the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program.

Capps said the company chose to use the state meat inspection program over the federal program because it seems like a simpler system.

"It's smaller and more tailored to small plants, the federal inspection fits the needs of the giant meat packers."

Capps said finding labor willing to work in a slaughter house has been somewhat difficult.

"It's definitely a challenge," Capps said. "Right now we've got five employees and the two owners are pretty involved in it, which is myself and another guy."

Some livestock producers experienced monthslong wait times for processing services from the handful of USDA-certified meat processors in Arkansas last year, prompting some ranchers to cross state lines into Oklahoma, Louisiana or Mississippi for faster processing; the state's new program could mitigate wait lists by opening up more meat processing service options in Arkansas.

"We have a little bit of a wait, generally in just a few weeks we can get somebody in in a worst case scenario," Capps said.

Using a USDA-certified meat processor may be a more attractive option for Arkansas ranchers because they would be able to sell meat products to customers out of state -- a benefit the state's new program lacks -- though Arkansas farming advocates and ranchers have expressed optimism this will be addressed later on.

"I know there's been some talk about some cooperative interstate shipment programs, basically the state programs from the surrounding states would all have to be in agreement with one another's programs," Capps said.

"I definitely think that will happen. And as far as the quality of the program, it's held to the exact same standard or higher than the federal standards."

Arkansas is one of 28 states participating in USDA State Meat and Poultry Inspection programs.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture additionally worked with the state Legislature and industry stakeholders in 2020 to allocate and distribute $10.4 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the Arkansas Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program to address food supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

JACO Meats and the ASU Meat Market received grant funding from the state's meat processing grant program in 2020.