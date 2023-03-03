Michael Konschak of Carmel, N.Y., said in court that he's ashamed of what he did and "it was never my intent that morning to harm the victims' pets," having told authorities that while hunting deer he killed and skinned what he thought were two coyotes, only to discover they were a family's German shepherds.

Thomas Micolino's ice cream parlor in the German town of Rottenburg am Neckar, which once offered the flavor of liver sausage and Gorgonzola cheese, now features scoops with dried brown crickets on top and a "surprising yummy taste."

Jeff Reinbold of the National Park Service called it "a challenging year to read the trees" amid the changing climate, with the capital's 3,700 cherry blossom ornamentals now expected to reach an early peak bloom March 22-25.

Aitzol Asla, an attorney in Spain, said 42 families are pursuing legal action against a nurse they allege faked the process of administering routine vaccines to their kids, injecting them "very secretly, very fast," and then throwing the full vials into a garbage can.

David Brown, embattled superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, announced his resignation on the heels of the mayor's defeat at the polls in a race dominated by concern about public safety.

Karsten Honge of the Socialist People's Party in Denmark said, "Stop the thief; the government is ordering people to work one day more," but lawmakers voted anyway to abolish a springtime holiday, Great Prayer Day, and use the savings to boost defense spending.

Jack Carpenter III of Tipton, Mich., was charged with using Twitter to threaten "to carry out the punishment of death to anyone" who is Jewish in state government "if they don't leave, or confess," adding, "Because I can Legally do that, right?"

Lei Cheng said he believed the pressure was political and government officials expressed divergent opinions as he closed his popular China Square store in Nairobi, Kenya, after hundreds of traders protested that their businesses were being undercut.

Maurice Hastings, who spent 38 years behind bars for murder and was released after DNA evidence pointed to someone else, returned to court to be declared innocent by a Los Angeles judge and then said, "It means a lot," and "I'm ready to move on with my life; I'm a happy man today."