Inmate found dead at Malvern lockup

An inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern was found hanging dead in his cell early Tuesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Staff found Brandon Betts, 39, inside a locked single-person cell and administered aid, but Betts was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

Per procedure, Arkansas State Police are investigating the death while the Department of Corrections conducts an internal investigation.

Betts was serving a 12-year sentence out of Mississippi County for theft of property, the release states.