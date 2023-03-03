Sections
Inmate found dead at Malvern lockup

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

An inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern was found hanging dead in his cell early Tuesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Staff found Brandon Betts, 39, inside a locked single-person cell and administered aid, but Betts was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

Per procedure, Arkansas State Police are investigating the death while the Department of Corrections conducts an internal investigation.

Betts was serving a 12-year sentence out of Mississippi County for theft of property, the release states.

