Jobless benefit applicants fall in U.S. for third week

The number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the United States fell for the third straight week.

That's good news for American workers but potentially bad news in the fight against inflation by the Federal Reserve, which has been ratcheting up its benchmark interest rate for a year in an effort to cool the economy, loosen the labor market and tame inflation.

Applications for U.S. jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday fell to 190,000 from 192,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. It's the seventh straight week claims were fewer than 200,000.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 1,750 to 193,000, remaining below the 200,000 threshold for the sixth straight week.

Applications for unemployment benefits are considered a proxy for the number of layoffs in the U.S.

In February, the Fed raised its main lending rate by a quarter-point, its eighth rate increase in less than a year. The central bank's benchmark rate is now in a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years.

The Fed's hawkish interest rate policy appeared to be affecting inflation, but recent data has suggested otherwise. Some economists now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by a substantial half-point when it meets later this month.

The Fed's rate increase have done little to cool a red-hot U.S. job market, which has put upward pressure on wages, and as a result, the prices consumers are willing to pay for goods and services.

Last month, the federal government reported employers added a better-than-expected 517,000 jobs in January and that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Fed policymakers have forecast the unemployment rate will rise to 4.6% by the end of the year, a sizable increase historically associated with recessions.

Though the U.S. labor market remains strong, layoffs have been mounting in the technology sector, where many companies over-hired after a covid-19 pandemic boom spurred by lockdowns. IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months.

The real estate sector has been battered also by the Fed's interest rate increases. Higher mortgage rates -- currently exceeding 6% -- have slowed home sales for 12 straight months, almost in lockstep with the Fed's rate increases, which began last March.

In the employment sector, about 1.66 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 18, a decrease of 5,000 from the week before, according to the Labor Department.