Land surrounded by Pea Ridge city limits annexed by council

PEA RIDGE -- The City Council approved annexing land that is surrounded by city limits Feb. 21.

The property will come into the city zoned as agricultural, according to the mayor, who said rezoning will be addressed at a different time.

A city resident, Stephanie Kotouc, questioned zoning and said no adjacent property owners received notification of the annexation. The mayor explained that the notification is for zoning, not for annexation of an "island."

City Attorney Shane Perry said the emergency clause was to be struck from the ordinance. He said the property owners can not seek a rezoning until after 30 days.

City Clerk Sandy Button said the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission handled the annexation paperwork.

"There is a lot of money invested in this by the city," Button said, referring to the notice of public hearing. "We did everything they asked us to do."

Council member Nadine Telgemeier asked why the regional planning commission was involved.

See said that on island and majority annexations, the city relies on the commission's expertise.