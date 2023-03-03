Lead defendant in drug and gang investigation ordered to stay in jail pending trial

The lead defendant in an FBI investigation into gang violence and drug trafficking in Arkansas was ordered Tuesday to remain in jail.

"I do believe in the presumption of innocence," remarked U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe, in refusing a bond motion by Freddie Gladney Jr., 55, of Helena-West Helena, who was overheard on wiretaps discussing drugs and guns with three of his sons and arranging drug sales through a daughter, co-defendants in the case. "But the wire cases really bring a new facet to the analysis and the strength of the case and you really get to hear about what's going on and understand what's going on with an individual."

Gladney was indicted in November on drug conspiracy and weapons charges following parallel investigations into the activities of two rival street gangs known as "EBK" -- Every Body Killas -- and Lodi Murder Mobb, which are believed to be responsible for what federal investigators have termed a "pipeline of drugs and guns" between Little Rock and Pine Bluff that are being trafficked throughout Central Arkansas. Gladney's indictment was tied to the EBK street gang. A second indictment resulting from the Lodi Murder Mobb investigation snared an additional 23 people, plus three more also named in the EBK indictment.

Volpe said that evidence presented during the hearing indicated that Gladney had not only involved several of his children, including rapper Freddie Gladney III -- known as "Bankroll Freddie" -- but also that he was dealing in large quantities of cocaine and marijuana and at one point had offered to "cook" a quantity of cocaine down into crack for one of his sons for $100.

Despite what Volpe termed to be a suitable release plan by Gladney's attorney, Robert Golden, which included placing Gladney under the supervision of a longtime friend who is now mayor of Lake View and runs a farm near there, the judge said there were no conditions that would ensure Gladney would not continue selling drugs remotely through others under his control.

Jeff Highfill, an agent with the Little Rock FBI office, testified regarding a number of conversations recorded through wiretaps on various co-conspirators' cellphones, which included conversations about guns and drugs Gladney had with his sons: Bankroll Freddie, 28, of Jonesboro; Jamal Daniels, 28, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Brandon Kingsley Robinson, 34, of Marianna. On one of the calls, Highfill said, Gladney was complaining to Daniels about a quantity of cocaine he suspected Robinson of stealing from him.

Highfill said Daniels told Gladney that he had received about 11 grams of cocaine from Robinson to sell.

"Yeah, that was my s***," Highfill quoted Gladney as saying.

Darrin Davis, a longtime friend of Gladney's, testified that when word first began circulating of the charges against his friend, he had a Lake View police officer run a check on Gladney, which he said came back showing he had no warrants out for him. He said even after the indictment was unsealed in early November, Gladney was still seen around town appearing as though nothing was amiss.

One of Gladney's daughters, Destiny Cartwright of Helena-West Helena, testified that Gladney had been at the federal courthouse recently when his son, Bankroll Freddie, had a hearing in the case. Asked why he didn't turn himself in at that time, Cartwright said it was discussed but said Gladney's attorney had advised against it. Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields, Cartwright said she could not recall the attorney's name.

"For what proceeding?" Fields asked.

"To turn himself in," Cartwright insisted. "He was here to turn himself in."

Following Cartwright's testimony, Volpe told Golden his case for release had been stronger prior to her testimony.

"It's clear your client knew he was wanted," Volpe said.

The following day, Volpe approved the release of a defendant in the Lodi Murder Mobb indictment after a plan was agreed upon by the attorneys.

On Wednesday, Volpe ordered Yuhanna "Noco" Clinkscale, 43, of Jonesboro, to be remanded to home detention and to submit to location monitoring by pre-trial services.