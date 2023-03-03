Let’s Eat: Boulevard Bread Co., Jack in the Box, Snack Lab and more NWA, Fort Smith restaurant news

Little Rock's Boulevard Bread Company is in the process of opening an east Fayetteville location.

The business is "waiting for a permit to start building out the location" at 1069 N. Crossover Road, Unit 1, and hoping to open in the late spring or early summer, co-owner Joshua Begley told us in an email last week.

Fans of the Little Rock locations can look forward to enjoying some of their favorite Boulevard baked goods, according to Begley.

Visitors can expect a variety of breads, cookies, pastries, sandwiches and coffee drinks. Rotating specialty breads, cakes, pies and other desserts will eventually be incorporated into the menu, he said.

"The Fayetteville location will be pretty much the same as the Little Rock location, but they are separate businesses," he said. The business will also be offering wholesale accounts and catering.

Jack in the Box

Fast food chain Jack in the Box is expanding to Northwest Arkansas, continuing the major influx of all kinds of chain restaurants to our growing region.

A recent deal, announced Wednesday, will send an unspecified number of Jack in the Box restaurants to Arkansas for the first time. The commitment includes at least one Rogers location, according to a news release from the San Diego-based company.

Snack Lab

Snack Lab closed its Fayetteville restaurant last week.

The health food restaurant opened at 2341 N. College Ave. in March 2020. It still plans to operate its Bentonville location as well as regional delivery and catering services, according to a social media post.

The building on College Avenue will eventually be occupied by "another restaurant concept," the post states. "This will allow us to slow down a bit, focus on some new ways to serve Northwest Arkansas, and help ensure Snack Lab remains a healthy part of this community for years to come."

Tusk & Trotter

The restaurant group behind Bentonville's Tusk & Trotter is "strongly considering making downtown Rogers the home of their second location," according to a recent Facebook post by the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said the group would like feedback on the idea, so go share your thoughts if you're particularly invested in the downtown area!

Chuy's

In case you haven't heard, Chuy's opened earlier this week at 642 E. Millsap Road in Fayetteville.

The Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bakery District

A marketplace featuring a "variety of unique cheeses, jams, soups, kitchenry items and gadgets" is in the works at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. The marketplace, which has not opened, is set to be called the Exchange.

The renovated event center and multi-use building at 70 S. Seventh St. recently opened a co-working space called the Mill and is currently home to a Fort Smith Coffee Co. location.

Conifer

Conifer, the gluten-free restaurant which opened last year in downtown Bentonville, is now offering catering for at-home dinner parties.

"We are excited to offer our community a one-of-a-kind farm-to-table fine dining experience in the comfort of their homes," owner and executive chef Matthew Cooper said. "We use the same locally sourced premium farm ingredients for our catering options just as we use in the restaurant."

The restaurant's team is offering several in-home chef catering packages with menus tailored to the occasion. To book a meal with Chef Cooper's team, email hoperay@coniferbentonville.com.

_

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.

Little Rock's Boulevard Bread Co. hopes to open an east Fayetteville location at 1069 N. Crossover Road in the late spring or early summer, according to co-owner Joshua Begley. (Courtesy Photo/Boulevard Bread Co.)

