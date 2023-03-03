Downtown parking

In response to the letter by Mary Shere regarding downtown parking, I found the letter timely as I also have a recent incident to recall.

I was meeting friends for lunch at Samantha's restaurant and parked in the lot across the road. I battled the cumbersome payment app and entered information several times, including my credit card (as information was not easily accepted) and eventually had every reason to believe my payment finally had been accepted. But no, when I returned to my car in less than the two-hour time limit I had entered, I found an envelope on my windshield with a notice saying I was being fined $60 for nonpayment! I was furious and have appealed this ridiculous fine.

However, in the course of relaying my story to friends and family, I find that I certainly am not the only one to be a victim of what I can only say is a scam. I would hope that even though these lots are privately owned that the downtown businesses and the city of Little Rock will take steps to stop this parking scam, as I'm sure they want to encourage people to the area. I know I won't be going to any restaurant downtown when I have a choice.

SUSAN TURTON WEEKS

Sherwood

Need real leadership

President Joe Biden just completed a photo-op in Ukraine to foster the impression that he is on the job, and capable of executing the foreign policy of the United States. He seems dedicated to continuing the costly support of the Ukraine military, but without an end to the conflict with acceptable results.

I believe the only way to end this conflict is with a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine, and the president of the United States is the right person to bring those parties to the negotiating table. He is the one person with economic and military leverage to make this happen, and yet he does not show he has the desire or leadership to make this happen.

Biden does not have the right priorities in this conflict, or else does not have the courage to take on the challenge to bring this war to a peaceful end. A challenge like this takes real leadership.

LARRY W. SOLLEY

Little Rock

Options to educate

I started school in the late 1940s in a small-town public school, and as well as I remember, most of us graduated. Some went on to college and the rest of us had enough skills to earn a living. Most could and did read the newspaper and used the public library.

My children started school in the public school system, but graduated from private schools at our full expense; therefore, we had no college funds for them, and they had to work their way through college, which they did, and paid in full their loans. We still supported the public schools; many of our friends were public school teachers and coaches. Some of those teachers fulfilled their retirement commitments and then taught in private schools, a win-win for all.

Our cardiologist is very knowledgeable in many ways; understanding our limited knowledge of our health condition, he explains as best he can all our options, then he helps us make our choice. Whatever we choose, he respects our choice and helps us get the needed treatment. Our insurance and money follows us. Do you see where I am going with this?

Back in my day and in my children's day, homeschooling was only for the wealthy. Today, I know as many homeschooled and private-schooled children as I do public school children. And on a Friday night you will see me and mine at public schools as well as private schools.

We read about public schools failing. Maybe, instead of being against other options of educating our children, one could encourage other ways. Maybe vouchers would help, but not if the strings attached hindered instead of helped.

MARY ANN VANCE

Morrilton

Just hurt ourselves

When we objectify others and use others for our own selfish purposes, we disrespect others by trying to prevent people from reaching their true promise and potential. When we do this, we actually limit ourselves.

STEPHEN BUZICK

Greenbrier