LIVE! Music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns rock Fort Smith; Rick Ross at JJ’s in Fayetteville

The Tejano Punk Boys Tour featuring Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Slade Coulter rock Fort Smith at 8 p.m. today followed by Tennessee Jet at 8 p.m. Saturday at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

ELSEWHERE

Doors open at 6 p.m. today for Rick Ross; Ian Munsick and opener Ashland Craft on Saturday; Jerry Cantrell on Sunday; Flogging Molly on Tuesday; and Riley Green (sold out) March 10 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Yarn/Wire performs a Forest Concert at 7 p.m. today, 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

Matumaini: Expressions of Struggles and Freedom, featuring poetry, American blues and Indian Carnatic music and special dances created and performed by Vidushi Megha P. Rao, begins at 7:30 p.m. today at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center, 1 E. Center St. Free, but registration required at ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.html.

Patti Steel Duo performs at 6:30 p.m. DJ Mixx Tenn at 9 p.m. and Revelry at 10 p.m. today; A&E Music plays at 6:30 p.m., TzOnTheTrack at 9 p.m. and Revelry at 10 p.m. Saturday; The Swade Diablos play at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

Dylan Earl performs at 7:30 p.m. today at Subiaco Performing Arts Center Academy, 405 N. Subiaco Ave. dylanearl.bandcamp.com/album/i-saw-the-arkansas

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Off the Wagon today, Cole Birmingham on Saturday, Abbey Pierce on March 10 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

Jandek performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

96 Miles performs at 7 p.m today; and Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com