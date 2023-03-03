LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Wright State Game 1

Arkansas 0 Wright State 0 -- End 1st Inning

Jace Bohrofen drew a one-out walk but the Razorbacks failed to advance him. Tavian Josenberger lined out to second base. Jared Wegner flew out to right and Brady Slavens grounded out to shortstop.

Arkansas 0 Wright State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Harold Coll made the play on a routine grounder to kick off his first career start as a Razorback.

Smith allowed a two-out single through the left side of the infield but recorded a flyout to end the first frame without trouble.

Pregame:

No. 8 Arkansas (6-2) is coming off a wild walk-off win against Illinois State. Kendall Diggs lined a game-winning double into the left-center gap in the 11th inning.

Sophomore closer Brady Tygart is expected to miss at least five to six weeks after exiting the extra-inning win with an injury, according to Dave Van Horn.

Caleb Cali homered in the win against the Redbirds, which snapped an 0-12 start to the season at the plate.

The Razorbacks have not lost a regular-season home series against a non-conference opponent since 2014.

Arkansas' Friday starter Hagen Smith has yet two allow a run through 9 2/3 innings. Harold Coll is slated to make his first start of the season at shortstop.

Probable starters: Wright State RHP Jake Shirk (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Bohrofen RF

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 1B

5. Stovall 2B

6. Diggs DH

7. Cali 3B

8. Rowland C

9. Coll SS