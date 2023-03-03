Police beat: Man arrested on two felony counts

Man arrested on two felony counts

Little Rock police on Wednesday morning arrested a man who brandished a hatchet at and bit someone who tried to stop him from stealing packages, according to an arrest report.

Justin Evans, 29, of Little Rock, was identified in the report as the person attempting to steal packages from 120 Rice St. A neighbor tried to stop Evans, who police say attacked and bit the neighbor before pulling out a hatchet and waving it at the man.

Police say Evans then fled the scene on a bicycle, which they were able to find. The person on the bike, who did not seem to be related to the incident, told them where to find Evans, who was arrested around 9:40 a.m. near 117 N. Park St., police said.

Evans, who the report states is homeless, faces two felony counts of aggravated robbery and theft of property as well as a misdemeanor third-degree battery charge. He was being held Thursday night in the Pulaski County jail on a $50,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster states.