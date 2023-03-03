Man faces charges in January slaying

Mayflower police on Wednesday arrested a man who faces a murder charge in a Jan. 14 shooting just off Interstate 40, according to a Facebook post from police.

Dylan Collins, whose age was not given, is charged with capital murder in relation to the fatal shooting, which occurred on the on-ramp from Arkansas 89 South at about 12:20 p.m.

The Wednesday post did not provide any information about the victim, which an earlier post identified as a man.

Detectives interviewed Collins ahead of the arrest and served several search warrants, including one on his residence.