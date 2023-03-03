The rock band KISS — currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer — has announced the final shows of its last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of this year. The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois and Maryland, then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1-2. “KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band, whose best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.” Tickets will be available next Friday at livenation.com.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III. Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up their royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process Jan. 11, the day after publication of Harry’s explosive memoir, “Spare.” “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement. Disclosures that Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift with his family. The book includes accounts of private conversations with his father and his brother, Prince William. After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said the cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K. In 2020, a spokesman announced the couple had repaid $3.2 million in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family. The money “fully covered” the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)





