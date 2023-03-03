Walmart to add 28 health care centers

Walmart plans to add more than two dozen health care centers to some of its stores next year, as the retailer moves deeper into providing primary care and other services.

The company said Thursday that it will open 28 centers in 2024, mostly in Dallas and Houston. It also will expand into the Phoenix and Kansas City, Mo., areas.

The new centers will be built inside Walmart Supercenters and offer primary and dental care, and behavioral health and audiology help, among other services. Walmart currently runs 32 centers and is adding 17 this year in Florida.

A spokesman said the centers will serve patients of all ages. But Walmart also is working with the health care giant UnitedHealth Group to provide care to some people with Medicare Advantage coverage.

Those are privately run versions of the federal government's Medicare program mostly for people age 65 and older.

Walmart opened its first health care center in 2019 and will be operating more than 75 health centers by the end of next year.

-- The Associated Press

Mississippi bill on electric cars OK'd

JACKSON, Miss. -- The Mississippi Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill to restrict electric-car manufacturers from opening new physical dealerships in the state unless they comply with the same laws followed by traditional carmakers.

The legislation, introduced in the House by Republican Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, now heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature. On the Senate floor Thursday, the bill sparked an intraparty debate among Republicans.

Opponents said it interferes with the automobile market and would stop makers of electric cars from bringing new technology and jobs to the state. Proponents said the law would ensure that all car manufacturers play by the same rules.

Tesla sells vehicles in person at one facility in Mississippi classified as a store, not a dealership, allowing Tesla to operate outside state laws governing franchise businesses. This exception, and the prospect of other electric-car companies taking advantage of it, gives these manufacturers special privileges that traditional automakers don't enjoy, legislators argued.

-- The Associated Press

State stock index closes 2.56 higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 817.08, up 2.56.

"Equities found near term support and reversed an early morning decline to close higher for the day as the utilities and information technology sectors led the advance," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.