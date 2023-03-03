Olympic silver medalist keeps business in her sights

In the 19 months since Kayle Browning's Olympic exploits, winning the silver medal in women's trap shooting at the Tokyo Games, the Wooster native has mostly put competing to the side.

Browning isn't leaving the sport by any means -- she's already prepping for the 2023 Shotgun National Championships in Hillsdale, Mich., the first of two parts of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris -- but she's put her business aspirations at the forefront.

But Browning also competes for good causes.

Today, she'll appear at the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center's Aim For Advocacy Trap Shoot, a charity event held at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex in Jacksonville.

"I always like to involve myself in any way I can with charities that are for a good cause," Browning said. "[Especially when they] can make a difference in kids' lives."

The competition will be comprised of teams of five, with an event spokesperson noting that as of Thursday, 14 teams had pre-registered. Each team member will get 50 rounds, meaning a maximum of 250 points are available to each team.

But if a shooter misses their target, they can donate an additional amount to purchase up to two mulligans. Browning can step in for any team member, but she can only attempt two of a team's possible 10 mulligans.

Even if it's not fully guaranteed that Browning makes those do-overs worthwhile, it's almost a certainty.

In the qualifying round at the Olympics, she hit 120 of 125 targets. She then backed it up in the final, coming up one target shy of an Olympic record and the gold medal.

Before Browning looks to one-up herself in France next summer, though, she's spending most of her time at her Cypress Creek Shooting Lodge in Greenbrier.

She'll train on her own while also offering private lessons and on-site lodging to visitors. Every clay shooting discipline is available as well as quail and pheasant hunts.

It's the business Browning has long wanted to grow.

Soon enough, the next Olympics will be on the horizon. Until then, Browning is plenty content to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

"Life has been really good," she said.