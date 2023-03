FAYETTEVILLE -- One person is dead and three are injured after a fire broke out at a home this morning.

Firefighters and police responded to a call of a structure fire about 5:12 a.m. Friday at 2250 N. Hummingbird Lane, southwest of Township Street and Old Wire Road.

Police Sgt. Anthony Murphy said one person died. Three were injured and taken to the hospital.

The cause is under investigation.