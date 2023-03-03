OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Woman’s living arrangement leaves her feeling trapped

Dear Abby: I live with my boyfriend, “George,” and his 88-year-old father, “Frank.” Frank is not your average 88-year-old. He does almost everything anyone in their 60s would do. However, he’s used to us having dinner for him at the same time every night because he’s very regimented about everything.

Frank gets everything taken care of and never has to worry about a thing. He pretty much keeps to himself. We have a coffee machine that’s easy to use, but Frank expects to have his coffee at a specific time as well. He refuses to even try to make it himself, which means we can’t sleep in even if we want to.

I hate that Frank lives with us because it has caused a lot of problems between George and me. I feel trapped. If I disagree with Frank, George takes his father’s side, even when he’s wrong.

We cannot financially have Frank in his own place, either. I own a third of our house (no mortgage). All three of us depend on Social Security for household expenses, and Frank pays the car insurance. I just feel that as much as I do for them, I should get backup. — Feeling Used In Florida

Dear Feeling Used: If you haven’t told George how trapped you feel, you should. If you are the maid, cook and laundress, perhaps it’s time he assumed responsibility for his father. Suggest he invest in an automatic coffeemaker that can be set for a specific time the night before. That way you can sleep in if you wish.

From your letter, it’s clear to me your problems with the men in your life go beyond coffee duty. If you are truly unhappy with this arrangement (which, predictably, won’t last forever), consider consulting an attorney or a financial adviser about how to access the money you have invested in that house so you can live independently.

Dear Abby: My wife and I had an excellent relationship that involved a lot of partying. After I was injured on the job, I became addicted to painkillers, which resulted in a 20-year battle with addiction. Over the years of trying to get sober, I asked my wife to slow down her drinking to help me. She refused and, ultimately, our marriage fell apart.

We decided to stay together until our kids were out of school, and no sooner did we separate than I was able to get sober. I know it wasn’t her fault I was addicted. I’m probably better off divorcing, but I still love her, and I’m curious if you think we should end it or try again. — Sober Guy In Massachusetts

Dear Sober Guy: To drink or not to drink is a choice. If your wife was unwilling to sacrifice imbibing in order to help you, you were right to separate from her. Congratulations on your sobriety. If you wish to maintain it, follow through with that divorce. I hope you find someone more supportive in years to come.

