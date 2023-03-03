100 years ago

March 3, 1923

EARLE -- Earle's most spectacular fire in several years occurred early this morning when two two-story frame buildings in the heart of the business section were destroyed by fire. The structures were old landmarks, having been erected when the city was built about 20 years ago. One of the buildings was owned by Dr. W. W. Harrison and the other by J. G. Putnam. The Putnam building was operated as a hotel. The fire, which was of undetermined origin, started in the Harrison building, and the hotel guests left the hotel before they were in any danger.

50 years ago

March 3, 1973

About 722 college students and 68 prospective employers got together Friday at Ricks Armory for Careers Day, sponsored by Arkansas Careers, Inc. The prospective employers included car sales agencies, public utilities, construction companies, the state government, the Army, Marine Corps and Air Force, the Internal Revenue Service and others. The seniors were primarily business majors looking for jobs after graduation in May.

25 years ago

March 3, 1998

BENTONVILLE -- When he decides to expel one of his students at Siloam Springs High School, Ken Ramey said he walks a fine line. "You want to save them all, educate them all, but sometimes they do things that just shock you," Ramey said. Some students disrupt the process of education so much that they must be expelled, he said, even though the decision means they must be denied an education. Now, Ramey said, he has the opportunity to give those students a second chance through a new program in Bentonville called the Re-Entry School. Students who are in danger of being expelled from any district in Benton County can apply to attend the new school, where they learn academics with an emphasis on social skills and controlling anger. "This is a great option, because it gets the kids off the streets and they still get an education," Ramey said Monday.

10 years ago

March 3, 2013

Walking into the Union Rescue Mission's new 14,000-square-foot men's facility, Robin Franke noticed the improvements from the former men's quarters, where her late husband once lived. For her and her children -- Mattie and Will Sukraw -- the opening of the men's facility at 2921 Confederate Blvd. in Little Rock on Saturday was a reminder of the influence her husband, Patrick Franke, had on their lives. "This is unbelievable," she said of the new building. "I wish the kids could get a glimpse of where Patrick had to live and sleep." The $1.5 million facility houses the mission's men's work and recovery-program dormitories as well as a 63-bed homeless shelter that will open Monday after a final code inspection of the kitchen.