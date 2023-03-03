Outcome accountability

Love or hate Gov. Sarah Sanders' LEARNS legislation, it's an absolute joy to have education discussed as a true priority.

No pedagogical truth is more foundational than this quote from John Ruskin: "Education does not mean teaching people what they do not know. It means teaching them to behave as they do not behave."

The singular evaluations of how students are learning, however, and how schools are performing, and whether teachers are effective, involve standardized tests measuring knowledge.

By Ruskin's reckoning, the most rigorous testing our public school system conducts is completely misguided: It rates schools' success in teaching people what they do not know. Test scores tell us virtually nothing about whether or not our schools are, in fact, teaching children how to behave. Or, in Ruskin's defining words, whether or not education is being delivered.

The Nation's Report Card by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) provides student test scores at the national, state and school district level, using three levels of assessment: basic, proficient and advanced. Because NAEP's tests create enormous databases, the results are catnip for policy wonks looking to tweak the immense education bureaucracies, and compare scores across grades, years and demographic population groups.

But a high-altitude analysis blurs those small incremental comparisons and contrasts, and the larger conclusions are disheartening.

Public education budgets in every state have grown significantly over the past 30 years. Total K-12 education spending in the U.S. was about $221 billion in 1992; it's $800 billion today. Normally, as a function of basic accountability, such leaps in monetary investment ought to create expectations of academic improvement. So let's go to the NAEP scoreboard.

The national average score for reading assessment in grade 8 back in 1992 was 260, which is midway between basic and proficient. Three decades and untold trillions of dollars later, the grade 8 reading score in 2022 was also 260.

Grade 4 reading scores were unchanged as well, though lower at 217--barely above that grade's basic level--despite the cumulative annual increases in spending.

Math scores fared a little better, but were still tiny, dismal percentages against multiples in education funding increases. National average grade 8 math scores saw a 2 percent increase, from 268 in 1992 to 274 in 2022. Grade 4 scores grew from 220 in 1992 to 241 in 2022. Again, all were below proficient.

If NAEP teaches us anything, it's that there's no evidentiary correlation between spending and test scores at the national level. And that, no matter what we spend, the nation's school systems can't collectively teach math or reading in such a way that the average student is proficient.

There is no equivalent apparatus for assessing learned behavior against a standard like the NAEP scale does for curriculum subjects such as math and reading. Surveys about student misbehavior are conducted periodically, but differing questions and methodology make comparisons difficult.

General student violence, like shoving or even punching, is different from student gun violence. And criminal behavior is different from minor infractions. Still, a common chorus heard from front-line educators involves misbehavior and disorderly conduct.

In a UCLA survey of 4,632 California teachers, nearly a third said unruly student behavior was the worst part of their job. In an Education Week study, nearly half of school and district leaders report an uptick in threats of violence since pre-pandemic times.

In a pre-pandemic 2019 study by education consulting firm EAB, teachers and administrators reported an "alarming recent increase in disruptive behavior" among their elementary school students. Nearly three out of four teachers and four out of five district administrators said the frequency of disruptive behaviors was more or significantly more over the last three years.

More than 40 percent of teachers told EAB researchers that tantrums, bullying, verbal threats or physical violence occurred in their classrooms several times a day--and these are all kids under age 12, with their challenging adolescent years still ahead of them.

With no national "behavior test" to teach to, and no corresponding curricular requirement, there's also no structured effort or plan. As the surveys show, time spent by teachers concerning student behavior appears to be mostly in reaction to poor, unruly or violent conduct.

The core problem with education "experts" is that they succumb to the bureaucratic view of education as a process. They focus on teaching, when the ultimate object of education is learning.

Teachers understand this innately. Their highest, soul-shining satisfaction comes from seeing students learn, not from the acts of lecturing or grading papers or any of the mechanical duties of "teaching."

In the Ruskinesque model, a student who has not learned how to behave is not educated. And yet our education system places little to no priority on that outcome as a measure of accountability or success.

Maybe one of the best ways to turn around "low-performing" schools would be to give teachers radically more autonomy and authority over their classrooms. They relate to students as children, not elements of a system or scores on a standardized test.

Let teachers take more control, and see if student learning goes up in schools where it can't go much further down.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.