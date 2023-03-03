Pea Ridge mayor says flawed road surface to be repaved at no cost to city

PEA RIDGE -- Mayor Nathan See said city officials doing the final inspection of Hazelton Road noticed the road surface did not meet city specifications.

See said he contacted Chris McDaniel, owner and chief financial officer of Arco Excavation & Paving, and McDaniel agreed to resolve the problem.

See, who served as the city's Street Department superintendent for several years, said the crew paving the street tried to lay the asphalt when temperatures were too cold resulting in a rough, wavy surface.

The faulty surface was milled and removed. The road will be resurfaced at the company's cost with no cost to the city, according to the mayor.

Hazelton Road is an east-west thoroughfare connecting Weston Street and It'll Do Road as well as providing access to a couple of subdivisions.

Crews from Arco Excavation and Paving work Feb. 24 to mill and remove asphalt on Hazelton Road in Pea Ridge in preparation for resurfacing the road. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

