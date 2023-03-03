Protesters beset hair salon, wife of premier

JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday denounced protesters as "anarchists" after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done -- a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Sara Netanyahu has long been a polarizing figure in Israel, and the incident late Wednesday in a posh neighborhood in Tel Aviv reflected Israel's emotionally charged divide over the overhaul, seen by opponents as an existential threat to the country. Demonstrators outside the salon chanted, "shame, shame" -- but did not try to force their way inside. Hundreds of police were sent to the scene and eventually escorted her into a limousine.

In a post on Instagram, Sara Netanyahu thanked the police for helping her and thanked the public for what she said was an outpouring of support.

"Yesterday's incident could have ended with murder," she said. She called on opposition leaders to condemn "the violence, anarchy and incitement."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his political partners showed no signs of easing up on a push to pass a series of bills to overhaul Israel's judiciary. These moves have further inflamed an already deeply riven country and drawn the largest protests in over a decade.

Protest organizers held a small demonstration outside Netanyahu's office on Thursday, with some 200 people, most of them army veterans, joining former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni a day after their self-proclaimed "day of disruption" turned violent when police used a heavy hand against participants at a Tel Aviv rally.

The proposed bills would give politicians and parliament control over judicial appointments, the power to overrule the Supreme Court and the ability to pass laws impervious to judicial review.

Critics of the plan include a growing number of former military brass, academics, economists and business leaders. They say the changes will erode the country's delicate system of checks and balances and erode democratic institutions. Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies say the changes are necessary to rein in the power of unelected judges.

The battle over the judiciary overhaul comes as Netanyahu's trial for charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust drags on. The longtime leader has dismissed the charges against him as part of a "witch hunt" by a biased law-enforcement, judiciary and press.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of Israelis took part in demonstrations across the country against what they saw as an attempt by Netanyahu's new government to weaken the Supreme Court and concentrate power in the hands of the ruling coalition.

Wednesday's events reached a crescendo outside a ritzy north Tel Aviv salon where the prime minister's wife was getting her hair done.

Moshe Butbul, a hair stylist from the salon, told the Israeli news site Ynet that another client posted a selfie with Sara Netanyahu. He claimed that "within minutes thousands arrived," though the actual number of protesters may have been smaller, judging by videos posted online.

Reporters at the scene said the crowd kept its distance and did not attempt to break into the salon. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's minister of national security, then dispatched large numbers of security forces to the salon, saying on Twitter that he had ordered police to "save her life" from the demonstrators "besieging" the salon.

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Israeli police scuffle with protesters as they try to block a main road to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)



FILE - Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attends a hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion, Israel, on Jan. 23, 2023. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday, March 2, denounced protesters as "anarchists" after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done — a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

