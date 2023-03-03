Readers speak out

Editor's note: Although Publisher Eliza Hussman Gaines made the decision Saturday to cancel the comic strip Dilbert because of remarks made by its creator, ultimately the comic strip would have been unavailable to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The syndicate that carried the strip, Andrews McMeel Universal, severed the relationship Sunday and no other syndicate has picked it up.

A disgusting action

Joe Cromwell said it exactly right. Your gutless cancellation is worse than cowardly. It is downright disgusting.

SKIP HARRIS

Benton

Cancellation possible

Dilbert has been the brightest spot in the Style section of your paper for decades. Why in the name of all that's fair can he not continue to make us laugh at workplace foolishness? We have all probably worked under, or with, inept people who made us want to scream. Adams' humor let us laugh about the blatant inequity between management and "drones."

John Deering's attempts to make us see inequity, on the other hand, just make me angry and leave me scratching my head wondering whether he gets paid or pays you guys to publish his off-the-wall opinions.

I am seriously thinking of canceling my subscription due to the unbalanced, left-leaning ideas being promoted. If you guys want to make some positive changes, I suggest putting John Deering out of his obvious misery and hiring some editors who are not deaf to the voices of your conservative subscribers. (Oh, one more thing: Hire some qualified proofreaders. You guys have gotten sloppy!)

JUDY SIPES SMITH

Jacksonville