Seven people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Bella Vista

• George Cooley, 30, of 17 Pisgah Loop in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Cooley was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jose Olvera-Hernandez, 41, of 10 Gelcrux Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Olvera-Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Charles Edwards, 37, of 904 S.E. Falcon Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Edwards was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Joshua Murphy, 42, of 2700 N. Villa Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Murphy was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Brandon Atkinson, 18, of 1212 S. Dunn Ave., No. 1, in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Atkinson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Desra McCormick, 41, of 917 W. Huntsville Ave. Apt. 1 in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. McCormick was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Eric Vogt, 61, of 20751 Blue Springs Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Vogt was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.