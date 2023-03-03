Red Wolves falter after 12-point lead

Arkansas State guard Caleb Fields leaned on his left fist as he sat on the dais in Pensacola, Fla., Thursday evening.

It was surely unintentional but Fields' posture made the soft black brace around his left wrist unmissable.

He'd broken that wrist in December, vowing to Coach Mike Balado that he wasn't going to sit out because of it.

And even after he fell hard on it once more during Tuesday's first-round win against Coastal Carolina, Fields knew he wasn't going to take a different route. He had to play against Troy.

Behind a valiant effort from their backcourt veteran in Fields and senior Markise Davis, the 13th-seeded Red Wolves took a lead into the final three minutes but ultimately fell to No. 5 seed Troy 63-59. The second-round loss at the Pensacola Bay Center marked the fifth time in six seasons under Balado that ASU failed to at least reach the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals.

"You can't ask for more than a young man that plays with literally a broken bone to play every game, every minute," Balado said of Fields, who scored 13 points and played 34 minutes with a heavy wrap around his wrist. "That shows you his toughness, his maturity and his leadership qualities.

"We've been together for four years now, [so] it's no surprise to me ... but I didn't know he was that tough."

The Red Wolves grabbed the lead late in the first half after the game had mostly stayed within a couple of possessions one way or the other.

Davis' jumper in the lane capped a 9-4 push in the final five-plus minutes, putting ASU (13-20) up 34-30 at intermission.

The Red Wolves only kept their foot on the gas from there. Fields helped jump-start things with a three-pointer right in front of his team's bench, and Davis put some serious game pressure on Troy (20-12), drilling a three-pointer with 8:55 remaining that pushed ASU's lead up 51-39.

"My hat goes off to [Balado] because they played as hard as any team we've played all season long," Trojans Coach Scott Cross said. "They had the lead for 25 minutes. ... They fought for him."

But Troy immediately punched back, scoring seven consecutive points in the next 1:39, and though the Red Wolves held onto the lead, it felt tenuous.

Zay Williams, the Trojans' top scorer entering the game, scored on back-to-back possessions, bringing Troy within 55-54 as the game entered the final five minutes.

Nelson Phillips -- who ended with 13 points and 14 rebounds, six of them offensive -- then delivered the big blow, jamming home a missed shot to bring Troy within one yet again before hitting the stepback three-pointer that gave his team a 59-57 lead.

"They just made more shots during that stretch," Balado said. "When things get tight like that, you've got to be more efficient."

Balado, whose buyout will drop in half this offseason from $350,000 to $187,500, said he doesn't plan to go about the start of his team's offseason any differently.

He plans to be out recruiting next week, and after meeting with returners, ASU will begin individual instruction later this month.

"People forget we had, at one point, eight scholarship guys out, so it's tough to play like that," Balado said. "But again, there's no excuses."