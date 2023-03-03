Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS xxx

MEET 91-320 (28.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Runaway Jack in the third

BEST BET Tyrona in the seventh

LONG SHOT Unbearable in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MR WORKS*** finished second behind a fast-closing late-runner in his first try around two turns, which came over a muddy track. COLONEL BARTON earned the field's fastest Beyer figure around two turns only two races back, and he has recorded two encouraging works after a dull sprint. STRICKLAND has enough ability to win at this bottom classification, but must break more alertly to give himself an improved chance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Mr Works;Gonzalez;Barkley;9-5

2 Colonel Barton;Leahey;Puhich;5-2

6 Strickland;Bejarano;Brennan;5-1

1 Thinkingndrinking;Pusac;Martin;8-1

3 Cybertown;Michel;Martin;6-1

4 Koselio;Jordan;Green;12-1

5 Out of Alcatraz;Court;Shorter;15-1

8 Point Blank;Harr;Fires;15-1

2 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

TAPIT RIGHT** has had to overcome slow starts in two competitive races this season, and she is taking a significant drop and switches to high percentage rider Ricardo Santana Jr. TAILORBESWIFT lost a lead before finishing third at this level, and the seven-time winner keeps the leading rider. HISSY MISSY is dropping into a state-bred sprint following a useful front-running route against open rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Tapit Right;Santana;Deville;9-5

2 Tailorbeswift;Torres;Broberg;5-2

6 Hissy Missy;Jordan;Hewitt;9-2

5 Proud Victoria;Arrieta;Hornsby;5-1

4 Tiger Bait;Castillo;Rosin;10-1

1 Twentytwentyredo;Saez;Pish;20-1

8 Five Queens;Bejarano;Souza;15-1

7 Flowersforshantell;Bailey;McBride;20-1

9 Wicked Street;Wales;Hornsby;20-1

3 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

RUNAWAY JACK**** rallied to second behind a lone speed winner in his local debut, and an improved start will make him difficult to beat. LARK'S MISCHIEF has finished third in all three of his career races after setting or forcing the pace, and he is strictly the one to catch. BYE BYE RAY crossed the wire in front of the second selection in a sharp second-place sprint effort, but he was dull in a subsequent route race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Runaway Jack;Bejarano;Robertson;9-5

6 Lark's Mischief;Santana;Amussen;2-1

1 Bye Bye Ray;Torres;Fincher;7-2

7 Plausible Denile;Arrieta;DiVito;5-1

4 Cairo Breeze;Garcia;Mott;15-1

2 Tulsan;Castillo;Asmussen;12-1

3 Vigano;Fuentes;Zito;20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

HANKS*** has sprinted well in stronger $30,000 conditioned claiming races this meeting, and he is switching to a preferred distance for the leading stable. BEYBLADER was one paced over a synthetic surface at Turfway, but his two previous races at Churchill appear good enough to make him a big threat. WILDWOOD'S WARRIOR is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he is fit and figures near the lead throughout.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Hanks;Torres;Diodoro;7-5

2 Beyblader;Juarez;Kenneally;9-5

8 Wildwood's Warrior;Arrieta;Becker;9-2

1 Jim and Jim;Gonzalez;Barkley;12-1

10 Quality Run;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

9 Namesake;Bailey;Swearingen;15-1

5 First Rate;Michel;Jackson;20-1

4 Risky Situation;Harr;Cline;20-1

7 Galactic Empire;Jordan;Martin;30-1

3 Super Geek;Cabrera;Villafranco;30-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

UNBEARABLE** has some encouraging works leading up to her debut, and she picks up a leading rider and drew into a very soft field of state-bred maiden claimers. ASEEL is dropping to the bottom after finishing sixth as a post-time favorite, and she does have wet track experience. FOXPASS is adding blinkers and dropping into a restricted race after a disappointing race as the post-time favorite.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Unbearable;Bejarano;Morse;8-1

7 Aseel;Juarez;Deville;7-2

10 Foxpass;Cabrera;Ortiz;3-1

6 Dr. Woods Miracle;Borel;Hornsby;5-1

12 Wonderstrike;Zimmerman;Moquett;10-1

4 Dancin N Thepulpit;Harr;Cates;6-1

1 Rosalie's Destiny;Triana;Gonzalez;12-1

3 Quarantined;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

8 Greer Crossing;Bailey;Roberts;20-1

9 May Disco;Gallardo;Westermann;20-1

11 Dixie Girl To;Castillo;Westermann;20-1

2 Lori's Eyes;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

6 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

FORT PECK** was a clear stalk-and-pounce winner at a slightly higher level for new trainer Scott Becker, and he keeps a leading rider in the irons. WHAT A COUNTRY had a three-race winning streak snapped when finishing second behind the top selection last month. He drew an improved post and has a good record on a wet track. BIG COUNTRY had a modest two-race winning streak stopped when breaking poorly in a deceptive fourth-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Fort Peck;Arrieta;Becker;5-2

2 What a Country;Bejarano;Shirer;3-1

8 Big Country;Castillo;Asmussen;5-1

9 Wartime Hero;De La Cruz;Contreras;7-2

1 Hot Pastrami;Juarez;Amoss;8-1

4 Take Charge Gent;Torres;Broberg;12-1

3 Tiz Our Turn;Court;Bindner;15-1

6 City Legend;Zimmerman;Diodoro;12-1

5 Celerity;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TYRONA*** has recorded two strong works since finishing second in a key race, and she also switches to a leading rider. VOW finished a disappointed fourth as a 6-5 post-time favorite, but she finished second in her debut over a wet track at Churchill and may rebound. INTO DISCO was a troubled fourth in her return from a long layoff, but she recorded a bullet subsequent work.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Tyrona;Arrieta;Puhl;8-5

3 Vow;Castillo;Asmussen;2-1

5 Into Disco;Garcia;Mott;5-1

8 Amenset;Cabrera;Stewart;6-1

1 Elusive Belle;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

4 Awesome Ally Vee;Juarez;Lauer;15-1

7 Little Dixie;Bejarano;Moquett;20-1

2 Church Service;Harr;Cline;20-1

9 Shezapistol;Baze;Hobby;20-1

8 Purse $104,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

RAYMOND** was a clear entry-level allowance winner at Remington. He is working fast and often for his return to the race and is also bred to improve at route distances. ALVAARO was beaten a nose in a sharp sprint tuneup, and he has been consistently competitive in route races. AMONGST FRIENDS finished fast in a second-place route finish only two races back, and he is moving from an outside to inside post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Raymond;Gonzalez;Barkley;12-1

2 Alvaaro;Zimmerman;Diodoro;3-1

1 Amongst Friends;Torres;Shorter;4-1

5 Megan's Honor;Arrieta;Becker;9-2

6 Magoo;Bejarano;Robertson;5-1

10 Stormy Pattern;Castillo;Maker;6-1

9 Beer Chaser;Jordan;Puhl;10-1

3 Tapit's Spirit;Cabrera;Villafranco;15-1

8 Hoya Paranoya;Baze;Puhich;20-1

4 Long Crow;Santana;Asmussen;15-1

9 Purse $104,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

JEDREK** has shown versatility in consecutive game victories, including a wet track from the rail Feb. 11. PATS PROPERTY has not raced since June, but he won a fast starter allowance last winter at Oaklawn following a layoff. TONKA WARRIOR has been competitive in three races at the meeting, and he was especially good over a sloppy track Jan. 28.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Jedrek;Juarez;Lauer;3-1

6 Pats Property;De La Cruz;Haran;15-1

8 Tonka Warrior;Bejarano;Robertson;7-2

4 Barber Road;Cabrera;Ortiz;4-1

2 Don't Forget;Torres;Shorter;8-1

3 Flatout Winner;Pusac;Litfin;10-1

11 Costa Terra;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

7 Outlier;Garcia;Cash;10-1

9 Charter Oak;Arrieta;Vance;15-1

10 Ignitis;Saez;Lukas;20-1

5 Catdaddy;Eramia;Petalino;30-1