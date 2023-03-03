Robinson sparks Wolves by Patriots

PINE BLUFF -- Before Thursday, Ty Robinson's career-high scoring total came in Lake Hamilton's third game of this season, Nov. 29 at Little Rock Parkview.

That night, he scored 33 points as the Wolves passed a test Coach Scotty Pennington set for them and won 72-64.

In a rematch with Parkview on Thursday afternoon, Robinson and Lake Hamilton outdid their early-season performance to win 79-61 in the first round of the Class 5A boys basketball tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Robinson upped his career-high to 38 points on 10-of-18 shooting, hitting 4-of-7 three-pointers and 14-of-18 free throw attempts.

"Ty is without a doubt one of the five to 10 best players in the state. ... I wouldn't trade him for anybody in the state," Pennington said.

The junior scored 20 of Lake Hamilton's 23 first-quarter points as the Wolves (25-4) took a 23-18 lead. He scored nine more points in the second quarter as Lake Hamilton led 41-33 at halftime.

Robinson picked up his third and fourth fouls early in the third quarter and sat until the fourth quarter stuck at 29 points. In his absence, senior guard Zac Pennington shouldered the offensive load, scoring six points in the third quarter and helping give Lake Hamilton a 58-49 lead.

"I mean, I can [lead the offense], but Robinson [is] a better scorer than I am," Zac said. "So when we're both on the court, I'm normally the second guy. When he goes out, I feel confident that I can step up."

Robinson returned in the fourth quarter to score nine more points and help the Wolves pull away with a 21-12 scoring advantage.

Robinson said there isn't anything particular that the Patriots (17-14) do defensively that has led to his 71 points in two games against them this year -- rather, he said it's what is written across their jerseys.

"I think it's just because it says Parkview on the chest," Robinson said. "As a player, you're gonna get up [for that game] and you're gonna play hard. It's just a different type of atmosphere."

Pennington finished with 21 points, hitting 4-of-7 three-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws. LaBraun Christon led Lake Hamilton with 10 rebounds to go with his four points. Robinson also had nine rebounds.

Dallas Thomas led Parkview with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting but was limited to eight in the second half. Nate Coley had 11 points for the Patriots.

"I don't care what anybody says, it is the same Parkview, and Dallas Thomas is a nationally ranked player," Scotty Pennington said. "Nate Coley is a winner and you got [Parkview Coach] Scotty Thurman standing on the sidelines. So we respected them, but we did what we expected to do and that was to win the game. In my 21 years of coaching, this is the best bunch I've had."

HOT SPRINGS 58, VILONIA 51

Hot Springs (19-8) defeated Vilonia (22-8) thanks to the interior presence of Octavius Rhodes, its team defense and a second quarter in which it outscored the Eagles 18-10.

Rhodes, a 6-5 forward who stars at wide receiver on Hot Springs' football team, was a consistent force in the paint Thursday. He finished with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting and racked up 20 rebounds. Hot Springs outscored Vilonia 36-26 in the paint.

The Trojans held the Eagles to 34.7% shooting from the field and 14.3% from behind the three-point arc.

Tyrell Honey led the Trojans with 10 points at halftime and finished tied with a game-high 15 points.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 66, MAUMELLE 59

For the second game in a row, Greene County Tech (24-8) took down a higher seed in its matchup. On Thursday, that was 5A-Central No. 1-seed Maumelle (19-12).

Greene County Tech's Benji Goodman led all scorers with 20 points thanks to making 4-of-7 three-pointers. Tyler Vincent followed up Wednesday night heroics over Siloam Springs with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Landon Stuart had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Maumelle was led by freshman Jacob Lanier's 15 points. Teammates Elijah Newell (11) and Jordan Harris (10) each scored in double figures.