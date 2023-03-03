Sections
BOYS CLASS 2A ROUNDUPS

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:06 a.m.

At Rector

MARSHALL 82, JOHNSON CO. WESTSIDE 52

Payton DePriest scored 19 of his 27 points in the first quarter as Marshall (25-8) opened up a big lead and never looked back.

Bryce Griffin had 13 points and Jesse Ragland netted 10 points in the win for the Bobcats, who led 37-16 after one quarter and 53-32 at halftime.

Miles Linger had 23 points and Hunter Holman scored 17 for Westside (23-12).

CEDAR RIDGE 63, OZARK MOUNTAIN 48

Caden Griffen connected for 18 points and Easton Griffen drilled five three-pointers and finished with 16 points as Cedar Ridge (18-10) outscored the Bears 36-22 in the second half to win.

Kyle Provence chimed in with 11 points for the Timberwolves, who were ahead 27-26 at halftime.

Tate Dixon's 16 points and Ethan Brumley's 14 points paced Ozark Mountain (21-15).

