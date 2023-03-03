Seek, and you will find

Tell me, what are you seeking? Whatever it is, stay devoted to God's plan with an unselfish heart, because this is the type of seeker God wants to reward. This individual is not hindered by the outcome. They know God has beckoned them into action. They align their goals with God. And by faith they commit fully.

One person may be called by God into a distant land, unsure of where they are to go, but by faith they will pull up stakes and follow Him. Another person may be warned of a future disaster by God, and by faith build a boat to save his family.

You may be called to do something that you feel ill equipped to lead. The call certainly satisfies what you have been seeking, but it may require skills you don't possess. So, will you trust God and accept or will you doubt and say no?

When God-seekers step out in faith, God is not ashamed to call them his children. They are the "yes send me" kind of folks. And, when God sees this kind of behavior in you, look out! He will give you the necessary tools to create the spiritual illumination that exposes Him and what you have been assigned to do.

As for me, there have been times my commitment was watered-down by fear and exhaustion. These unpleasant feelings diluted opportunities that seemed out of reach, delaying God's plan for the good of His people. But in 2005, despite my scaled-down vision and resources, God intervened to help me establish a nonprofit organization designed to inspire high school teens interested in science, technology, engineering, and math. It was my seek and keep-seeking moment.

But why did He do it? The answer that stands out beyond any other is that God wasn't going to let the plan that He gave me fail if I stayed the course of seeking Him.

It was a small beginning, but soon three students grew to six. Six students became nine. Nine students grew even larger. One site location became two. Pretty soon doors that were closed started to crack open. Sustainability was being realized. After 18 years, we closed our doors in 2022, and the responsibility was transferred to other organizations.

Humanly speaking, fear had the potential of depriving me from God's purpose. Spiritually speaking, I believe God was compelled to reward even my mustard seed faith.

"Because of your meager faith; for truly I say to you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you." Matthew 17:20.

So let me encourage you. If your path seems impossible, pray. If you don't know what to do, pray. Pray to God always about everything. Your life isn't a game. God doesn't go into hiding after He gives you an assignment. You don't have to count to 10 and then go searching behind every bush to find Him. No! God wants to be found by you, because He wants you to succeed on His behalf, not yours.

The character of God doesn't strike me as someone who gives a dream or desire, and then demands it back. His powerful word will never fade away. It lasts forever. We may fail, but not God.

And, if you have been obeying him and doing what pleases him, you can seek for your dreams and they can be found. Don't give up. Strive after them like they are the most valuable possessions you could ever have. If God placed it in your heart, it's never too late to start.

It's quite possible that your seeking can lead to self-improvement and/or building a stronger relationship with God. Don't take this season of your life for granted. Use this time to become a better you.

TIPS WHILE YOU'RE SEEKING:

Schedule time into your busy day to pray and study.

When you get stuck, ask God to help.

Take time to organize.

Buy a planner to keep you on track with your goals.

Set realistic short and long-term goals.

Change undesirable habits and patterns that hinder your progress.

Sweep away unwanted cobwebs in your life.

Make time for your family every day. They come first.

Seek out other individuals with similar dreams and goals.

Be faithful, honorable, and trustworthy.

Seek by faith and God's purpose.





Brenette Wilder, formerly of Altheimer, Ark., is a blogger at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com and author of Netted Together, https://nettedtogether.org.





Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.