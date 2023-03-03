Sheridan stings LR Christian from deep

PINE BLUFF -- Most coaches will say that peaking at the right time is one of the main keys to winning a state championship.

The Sheridan girls basketball team is doing that after Thursday afternoon's 87-68 win over Little Rock Christian in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"That is the best, most complete game we've put together," Sheridan Coach Jamison Ingram said. "It's the best we've played all year, and I'm so proud of them for picking today to be the day."

While the Yellowjackets shot 52.2.% from the field, it was their three-point shooting that had Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers dumbfounded.

Sheridan hit 13 of 23 shots from behind the three-point arc, accounting for nearly half of its scoring. Senior guard Brooklyn Rowe scored 39 points thanks to hitting 8 of 12 three-pointers. Junior guard Kayden Porter added 23 points, hitting 3 of 4 shots from behind the arc.

"They were hot. They were well-prepared. We knew [Rowe] was going to be a problem for us," Rogers said. "But hats off to her. [She] didn't want to go home, and that's what seniors do this time of year -- they step up. You just shake your head on that one."

LR Christian was able to keep pace for the first three quarters thanks to sophomores Mia Smith and AJ Jackson and freshman Whitley Rogers. The three combined for 52 of the Warriors' points.

"They were trying, man. You could tell they were trying to keep us there," said Rogers. "But every time we made a run, [Sheridan] had an answer. They would hit a shot or get a layup. Every time, they answered the call."

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 68, EL DORADO 54

Little Rock Parkview (21-7) leaned on its defense and a trio of seniors to cruise past El Dorado (17-11).

The Patriots held the Lady Wildcats to 29.7% shooting from the field and 16.7% from behind the three-point arc.

Parkview had three players reach double-digit scoring. Tyra Robinson led the Lady Patriots with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and had 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. Jasmine Davis did it all for the Patriots, totaling 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Jada Page scored 12 points with 10 of those coming in the first half.

Those three led the way as Parkview had a commanding 38-22 advantage in points in the paint and a 16-3 edge in points off turnovers. Parkview had 14 steals.

El Dorado's Linsdey Lockhart and Lauren Nelson combined for 44 points in the loss.

VILONIA 49, SILOAM SPRINGS 48

One point was all that separated Vilonia (27-4) and Siloam Springs (20-10).

Vilonia's Bailey Sims hit a pair of free throws with just over nine seconds remaining to give the Eagles a lead. Siloam Springs had one play left with less than five seconds on the clock but turned it over. Vilonia's Sidni Middleton dribbled out the clock to advance her team to the 5A semifinals.

Middleton was one of three Lady Eagles with 12 points along with Sims and Maddie Manion.

Siloam Springs was led by Mimo Jacklik's 16 points. Brooke Ross had 13 points and Brooke Smith added 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.