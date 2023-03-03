BASKETBALL

Hawley leads Harding women to victory

Great American Conference Player of the Year Sage Hawley scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Harding University women to a 63-54 victory over East Central (Okla.) at the GAC Tournament at Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

The Bisons held a 46-35 rebounding edge, including 12-7 on the offensive glass, and blocked 6 shots. They shot 36% from the floor and 72% from the free throw line while holding the Tigers to 35% from the floor, including 8% from the three-point line, and 61% from the free throw line.

Kendrick Bailey added 14 points, including 3 three-pointers, for Harding. Mackenzie Crusoe led the way for East Central with 17 pionts and Kennedy Cummings added 12.

In another Great American Conference women's tournament game Thursday, Jessica Jones scored 15 points, Addy Tremid added 14 and Brooklin Brown chipped in with 11 for Southern Arkansas University in an 84-73 loss to top-seeded Southern Nazarene. Georgia Adams scored 21 points for Southern Nazarene, which had five players with 10 or more points.

Late run spurs Southern Arkansas

The Southern Arkansas University men's team used an 8-0 run over the final 1:46 Thursday to pull away for a 71-67 victory over Oklahoma Baptist at the Great American Conference Tournament in Shawnee, Okla.

The Muleriders held a 38-34 scoring advantage in the lane and both teams pulled down 38 rebounds. SAU shot 39% from the floor, including 25% from the three-point line, and 79% from the free throw line while committing only 5 turnovers to go with 8 steals and 7 assists.

LaTreavin Black led Southern Arkansas with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Kris Wyche and Jerry Carraway Jr. added 12 points for the Muleriders.

GYMNASTICS

Arkansas meet at Georgia moved

The No. 17 University of Arkansas gymnastic team's meet against Georgia originally scheduled for tonight has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga.

The cause of the change of date and venue was a maintenance problem inside Stegeman Coliseum.

The disruption will give the Razorbacks the opportunity to compete at the site of the 2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships, scheduled for March 18.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services