Storms damage homes in Pike County; suspected tornado reported in Grant, Dallas counties

The severe weather that swept through Arkansas on Thursday night into Friday damaged homes in Pike County, while a possible tornado left minor damage in Grant and Dallas counties, officials said.

According to a bulletin on the National Weather Service's website, Pike County officials reported 20 to 30 homes were damaged or destroyed. Multiple chicken houses were also destroyed and "numerous" trees were blown down.

In Grant County, the area that was put under a tornado warning around 12:45 a.m. started in southeast Leola and tracked northeast from there, said Randall Berry, emergency services coordinator.

"We've been fortunate so far, but so far we've not had any reports of any damages," Berry said. "We've had a couple of trees down on roadways. All of those have been cleared except for one and we just got a report of that one. So we're working on that but we haven't had any reports of any major damage."





Gallery: Storm damage in Arkansas 3.3.23









Deputy Jordan Ables with the Dallas County sheriff's office said only minor damage happened there. It primarily involved power lines, gas lines and timber near the very small community of Cooney, located on Arkansas 229 between Leola and Garland.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock has dispatched survey teams to assess damage and confirm whether tornados did touch down. That information isn't expected until late this afternoon.