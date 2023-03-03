Super Quiz: Classic Lyrics

1. "Oh, give me a home, where the -------- roam."
2. "Well, I come from Alabama with a -------- on my knee."
3. "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are --------."
4. "Can't you hear the captain shouting, '--------, blow your horn."'
5. "Nothing could be finer than to be in ---------- in the morning."
6. "Stand beside her and guide her, through the night with the light from --------."
7. "You are lost and gone forever, dreadful sorry, ----------."
8. "He don't plant taters, he don't plant ----------."
ANSWERS
1. Buffalo
2. Banjo
3. Gray
4. Dinah
5. Carolina
6. Above
7. Clementine
8. Cotton