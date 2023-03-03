Super Quiz: Classic Lyrics

1. "Oh, give me a home, where the -------- roam."

2. "Well, I come from Alabama with a -------- on my knee."

3. "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are --------."

4. "Can't you hear the captain shouting, '--------, blow your horn."'

5. "Nothing could be finer than to be in ---------- in the morning."

6. "Stand beside her and guide her, through the night with the light from --------."

7. "You are lost and gone forever, dreadful sorry, ----------."

8. "He don't plant taters, he don't plant ----------."

ANSWERS

1. Buffalo

2. Banjo

3. Gray

4. Dinah

5. Carolina

6. Above

7. Clementine

8. Cotton